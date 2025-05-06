Army extend unbeaten TTPFL tier two run to 14 matches

Defence Force forward Dwight Quintero (R) takes possession against MIC Matura ReUnited during their TT Premier Football League tier two match at the Hasely Crawford Stadium training field, Mucurapo on May 4. - Photo courtesy Defence Force

Defence Force extended their unbeaten run in tier two of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) to 14 matches when they earned a 2-0 win over MIC Matura ReUnited at the Hasely Crawford Stadium training field in Mucurapo on May 4.

On a day when Defence Force's tier one team clinched the league title, the tier two outfit showed their own dominance as the result took them to 40 points and opened up a 15-point gap atop group two in the second division.

Shaquille Holder opened the scoring for Defence Force in the 20th minute, with former St Anthony's College winger Theo Crovador scoring the second goal in the 45th minute to hand his team a 13th win this season.

Elsewhere in group two, Union Hall United (25 points) were in a no-nonsense mood as they emphatically jumped to second spot with a 7-0 thumping of Central Soccer World (23 points) – leapfrogging the latter team in the ten-team group in the process.

Joash Baird was the star for Union Hall as he completed a hat-trick in the 66th minute, with Kyron Williams scoring a double and Shurland Beckles and Kemuel Farrell scoring a goal apiece.

Petit Valley/Diego Martin United (13 points) also found the net regularly as they whipped the fifth-placed Guaya United (18 points) 4-0, with goals from Jaeden Bobb, Jeremy Bobb and Eric Charles.

In another group two match, San Fernando Giants (15 points) got a winner in second-half stoppage-time from Arkido Joseph as they edged Club Sando 3-2 in an exciting encounter.

Cellar-placed team Evolution FC got only their third win of the campaign when they beat AIA Eagles FC 2-1, with first-half goals from Gabriel Nash and Vincent Prendergast.

In group one action, QPCC (21 points) consolidated fourth spot when they got a 2-1 victory over the second-placed Police FC (23 points). Former Fatima College flanker Joshua Mason opened the scoring for the Parkites in the 19th minute, with veteran midfielder Sean De Silva grabbing the eventual winner in the 32nd minute.

The seventh-placed Prisons Ignite got their third win in group one as a Shandon Joseph hat-trick led them to a facile 4-0 win over RSSR, who are languishing in tenth spot on the 11-team table.