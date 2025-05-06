Allrounders help Clarke Road to Premiership I win over Yorkshire

Clarke Road United opener Vikash Mohan. - File photo by Daniel Prentice

Clarke Road United were the only team to register a win in the weekend's matches when they defeated Yorkshire Cricket Club in their seventh-round TT Cricket Board National League Premiership I matchup at Cunjal Recreation Ground in Barrackpore.

After sending Yorkshire into bat, Clarke Road bundled out the opposition for just 125, with Mark Deyal (four for 36) and Shatrughan Rambaran (three for 14) being the chief destroyers. Clarke Road then jumped out to a 125-run first-innings lead as they posted 250 for six declared. Three players cracked half-centuries, with openers Vikash Mohan (79 off 81 balls) and Nicholas Sookdeosignh (58 off 71) leading the way with their 100-run opening stand before Deyal slammed 50 off 29 balls with four sixes.

Yorkshire struggled again in their second turn at the crease as they made 147 – leaving Clarke Road just 23 runs for victory. Trevon James was the lone warrior for Yorkshire as he hit 95 off 94, while Mohan (four for ten) and left-arm spinner Yannick Ottley (three for 12) did the damage with the ball for Clarke Road.

Clarke Road lost two wickets in pursuit of the small target as they got a comprehensive eight-wicket triumph.

Defending champions and league leaders Central Sports got first-innings points in their clash with PowerGen Penal Sports Club. PowerGen were bowled out for 181, with Aamir Ali (four for 76) and veteran leg-spinner Imran Khan (three for 46) leading the Central Sports attack.

Khan then returned with the bat to play a vital hand as his unbeaten 54 took Central Sports to 195 for seven and gave them crucial points. Top-order batsman Kjorn Ottley struck 45 off 57.

At the foot of the table coming into this round, Merry Boys got first-innings points against Profilbau Victoria United. Merry Boys batted first and made 204, with Ryan Ramasray hitting a fifty. Victoria were then bowled out for 136 as Merry Boys took a 68-run advantage into the second innings before they got to 85 for seven declared. Victoria got to 35 without loss in their second innings before the game came to an end.

On the back of a century from Camillo Carimbocas (127), Preysal also earned first-innings points when they played a Prisons team that made 174 batting first. Preysal rattled off 352 for seven, with Nick Ramlal (66) and Aaron Bankay (60) also putting meaningful runs on the board.

In Charlieville, West Indies opening batsman Evin Lewis slammed 88 in Bess Motors Marchin Patriots' score of 265 for nine declared, but their game ended in a tame draw as Queen's Park Cricket Club got to 108 for five before play was called.

Summarised Scores:

Yorkshire: 125 (Trevon James 38, Akeel Mohammed 35; Mark Deyal 4/36, Shatrughan Rambaran 3/14) & 147 (Trevon James 95, Mario Belcon 30; Vikash Mohan 4/10, Yannick Ottley 3/12) vs Clarke Road United 250/6 dec (V Mohan 79, Nicholas Sookdeosingh 58, M Deyal 50; Aadian Racha 2/59) & 23/2. Clarke Road won by 8 wickets.

PowerGen: 181 (Ewart Nicholson 43, Jason Mohammed 34; Aamir Ali 4/76, Imran Khan 3/46) vs Central Sports: 195/7 (Imran Khan 54 not out, Kjorn Ottley 45, Leonardo Julien 30; Nicholas Ali 4/57). Match Drawn.

Bess Motors Marchin Patriots: 265/9 dec (Evin Lewis 88, Rajeev Ramnath 75, Adrian Ali 30; Khary Pierre 4/58, Terrance Hinds 3/53) vs QPCC: 108/5 (Kyle Ramdoo 38 not out, T Hinds 20 not; Ricky Jaipaul 3/36). Match Drawn.

Merry Boys: 204 (Ryan Ramasray 50, Gerard Chin 40; Jovan Ali 4/47, Jordan Samkaran 3/85) & 85/7 dec (R Ramasray 27, Rakesh Seecharan 23; A Persaud 4/48, J Samkaran 2/12) vs Profilbau Victoria United: 136 (Akshaya Persaud 53, Eton Bhal 24; Ryan Bandoo 3/21, Ra’ed Ali Khan 3/31) & 35/0. Match Drawn.

Prison Sports: 174 vs Preysal Sports: 352/7 dec (Camillo Carimbocas 127, Nick Ramlal 66, Aaron Bankay 60). Match Drawn