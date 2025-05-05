Windies ODI squad revealed, Rampaul joins coaching staff

West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales. - Photo courtesy CWI Media

TRINIDAD and Tobago's Jayden Seales, Evin Lewis and Amir Jangoo have been named in the West Indies one-day squad for tours of Ireland and England later this month.

West Indies will play three ODIs against Ireland from May 21-25 and three matches against England from May 29 to June 3.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) unveiled the 15-member squad in a media release on May 5, including the nucleus of players who were successful during recent home series wins.

CWI said the tours provide an opportunity to focus on building the ODI team ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

WI coach Daren Sammy said, “These matches form a critical component towards the 2027 World Cup and there are signs of the team building consistency following the series sweep against Bangladesh and the win over England late last year.”

Sammy said he expects the players to face challenging conditions, "but we are creating a culture and mindset which emphasise playing the brand of cricket that is taking us closer to some of our overall objectives.”

CWI also announced changes to the coaching staff for the tour. Former West Indies fast bowler and 2012 World Cup champion Ravi Rampaul will be the team’s bowling coach, replacing James Franklin. CWI will also utilise the services of former Ireland allrounder Kevin O’Brien as part of the coaching staff during the Ireland leg of the tour.

West Indies ODI Squad: Shai Hope (Captain), Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales and Romario Shepherd.