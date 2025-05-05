N Touch
Your Vote, Your Future

WASA welcomes Padarath, Elder, Sam

Barry Padarath takes the oath of office to be a government minister at President's House on May 3. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Barry Padarath takes the oath of office to be a government minister at President's House on May 3. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said it welcomes the appointments of Barry Padarath, Clyde Elder and Shivanna Sam as Minister, Minister in the Ministry, and Parliamentary Secretary respectively in the Ministry of Public Utilities.

Communication Workers Union union leader Clyde Elder. -

In a release, WASA said it looks forward to collaborating closely with the new leadership to advance the critical mandate of delivering reliable, efficient, and sustainable water and wastewater services to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, front centre, with members of the UNC-led coalition, front from right, Dr Neil Gosine, Phillip Watts, Sean Sobers, Attorney General John Jeremie, David Lee, Jearlean John, Dr Roodal Moonilal, Barry Padarath, Davendradath Tancoo, Shivanna Sam, Vandana Mohit, Dr Aiyna Ali. Also, at back from left, Clyde Elder, Saddam Hosein, Dominic Smith, Ernesto Kesar, Wayne Sturge, Devesh Maharaj, Dr Narindra Roopnarine, Michelle Benjamin, Dr Lackram Bodoe, Roger Alexander, Dr Rishard Seecheran, Nicholas Morris, Dr Michael Dowlath, Brendon Butts, Khadijah Ameen, Richard Smith. The photo was taken at President’s House, St Ann’s after Persad-Bissessar was sworn in as PM on May 1. - Photo courtesy UNC Facebook page

“The authority stands ready to support the ministry’s vision and will work diligently to ensure that the goals of equity, accountability, and progress are achieved in the interest of all citizens.”

It congratulated the three parliamentarians on their appointments.

Comments

"WASA welcomes Padarath, Elder, Sam"

More in this section