WASA welcomes Padarath, Elder, Sam

Barry Padarath takes the oath of office to be a government minister at President's House on May 3. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said it welcomes the appointments of Barry Padarath, Clyde Elder and Shivanna Sam as Minister, Minister in the Ministry, and Parliamentary Secretary respectively in the Ministry of Public Utilities.

In a release, WASA said it looks forward to collaborating closely with the new leadership to advance the critical mandate of delivering reliable, efficient, and sustainable water and wastewater services to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

“The authority stands ready to support the ministry’s vision and will work diligently to ensure that the goals of equity, accountability, and progress are achieved in the interest of all citizens.”

It congratulated the three parliamentarians on their appointments.