Vitas House to host annual cancer remembrance walk

From left: Vitas House board members: secretary Josephine George, clinical director Dr Asante Le Blanc vice chairman Christiane Hadeed, chairman Lisa Hadad along with Cancer Society general manager Kevin Cox accept a $10,000 Chobani donation from Chobani brand manager Darius Rawlins and Hadco Ltd marketing manager Marc Clarke at the Vitas House Hospice, St James, on May 2. - Photo courtesy HADCO Ltd

VITAS House Hospice is inviting citizens to join its annual Cancer Remembrance 5K Walk as it honours lives lost to cancer on June 14.

The event will help raise funds for free palliative care services provided by the hospice.

“For the past 16 years, Vitas House Hospice has been a beacon of comfort and dignity for terminally ill cancer patients and their families, providing compassionate end-of-life care at no cost,” said chairman Lisa Hadad in a statement on May 2.

“Our mission has always been to enhance the quality of life and dignify its terminal stages through special care, support and service.”

The hospice has already received a US$10,000 donation from international food brand Chobani, distributed by Hadco Ltd.

Brand manager Darius Rawlinsb said, “The partnership between the Vitas House Hospice and Chobani is directly aligned with the brand’s global mission of shaping the future of food by investing in four pillars: inclusivity, child hunger, sustainability and community wellness.”

The 5k walk will begin and end at St Mary’s Grounds, Serpentine Road, St Clair and will include a lap around the Queen’s Park Savannah.

The walk will start at 7.30 am. Participants will receive a branded T-shirt which can include the name of the person or people they wish to support in addition to a commemorative medal.

Registration, at the cost of $125, is open at www.raceroster.com/105052.

All proceeds from the event will go towards funding the Vitas House Hospice operations.