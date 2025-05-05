The rise of Trinidad and Tobago's women leaders

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, left, and President Christine Kangaloo at the swearing-in ceremony held at President's House, St Ann's on May 1. - Photo by Faith Ayoung - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: For the first time in TT, the three most powerful seats the President, the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition are all held by women at the same time.

This moment is more than symbolic, it is a defining chapter in the evolution of leadership, democracy and gender equality in our twin-island republic.

This triumphant shift sends a resounding message to young girls and women across the Caribbean and beyond: your place is not only in the home, in the classroom or in the workforce – it is also at the head of the table, where decisions are made and futures are shaped.

Women have always been the backbone of Caribbean society. From nurturing families to leading grassroots movements, they have long held influence behind the scenes. Now, that strength is center stage.

Their leadership brings a style marked by resilience, emotional intelligence, and often a deeper sense of community. These are not just “soft skills.” In a world facing crises of trust, conflict, and inequality, these are the leadership traits we need most.

Some may argue that leadership knows no gender. True. But for far too long, leadership in TT – and much of the world – has been dominated by male voices. This historic trio of women leaders is not about exclusion; it’s about balance. It’s about the power of diverse perspectives in guiding a nation forward.

These women have risen not through tokenism, but through grit, experience, and merit. Their presence in power challenges stereotypes and inspires a generation to believe in what’s possible when competence meets opportunity.

The significance of this moment will be measured not just in headlines, but in the policies enacted, the dignity preserved, and the lives improved under their watch. Leadership, after all, is about service and if women’s history in governance tells us anything, it’s that service often runs deeper and wider when empathy and accountability are allowed to flourish.

We stand at a crossroads. With the strength and wisdom of women leading the way, the future may very well be brighter, bolder, and more united than ever before. And let's not forget Mickela Panday who will be a force to be reckoned with at the next general election

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas