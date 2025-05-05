Security guard captures would-be robber

- File photo

A man who attempted to rob a Kelly Village supermarket was instead captured and taken to the police station by a security guard.

Initial reports said the security guard was closing up the grocery around 7.55 pm on May 2 when a man armed with a knife approached two female employees who were sitting in a parked Honda Vezel and announced a robbery.

One of the women began screaming and struggling with the attacker, prompting the security guard to run over to assist. He captured the would-be robber and took him to the Caroni Police Station.

The alleged bandit was identified as a 58-year-old man from Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas.

Police are continuing enquiries.