RFHL records $1.01b in profits

REPUBLIC Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL) has recorded profits attributable to equity holders of $1.01 billion for the period ended March 31, 2025.

In its consolidated financial results published on the TT Stock Exchange website on May 5, RFHL said its profits increased by 1.1 per cent when compared to the prior period.

RFHL said the growth for the period was bolstered by the group’s robust loan growth and prudent cost management.

Total assets stood at $126.7 billion at the end of the period, an increase of $9.2 billion or 7.8 per cent over the previous comparable period.

RFHL said this increase was mainly fuelled by growth in the loan portfolios across all subsidiaries, with healthy contributions from the group’s retail and corporate banking segments.

In the chairman's comments, Vincent A Pereira said, "As the global community continued to grapple with evolving macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical uncertainty, RFHL continued to demonstrate resilience, operational strength and commitment to delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders."

Based on these results, RFHL's board of directors has declared the second quarterly interim dividend for the year of $0.60 per share, payable on May 29.

This brings the total dividend for the period to $1.15.

Pereira said, "In a period marked by global uncertainty and market volatility, we continue to prioritise financial stability and long-term value creation, while also reinforcing our role as a responsible financial institution.

"Our strategic transformation journey is progressing well and we remain focused on enhancing our digital banking capabilities, deepening customer relationships and innovating across all touchpoints.

"Looking ahead, while uncertainties will persist in the global economy, the group is well-positioned to navigate challenges and capitalise on opportunities.

He added that the group remains committed to delivering sustainable value to its shareholders, customers and the broader economy.