President Edwards: TTFA ready to work with new sport minister

Trinidad and Tobago Football Association president Kieron Edwards. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) Kieron Edwards has welcomed the appointment of Phillip Watts as the new Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs and expressed optimism for a productive partnership as local football enters a critical phase of development.

Watts, who was elected La Horquetta/Talparo MP after the nation’s general election on April 28, was appointed sports minister at the new government’s swearing-in at President’s House in St Ann’s on May 3.

Edwards described the moment as an “exciting time” for both football and national sport leadership and hopes to continue the strong relationship they’ve had with the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, and SporTT.

“With a new sport minister and a relatively new TTFA executive, it’s an important moment for football in TT,” Edwards said.

The TTFA is scheduled to reach out to Minister Watts immediately, he confirmed, with plans to hold a formal meeting in the coming days. Edwards stressed the urgency of early collaboration between National Governing Bodies (NGBs), NGOs, and the Ministry.

He emphasised the role of football in addressing national challenges, particularly youth engagement and crime prevention.

“Everybody knows the state of the country when it comes to crime,” he said. “We know the unifying power of football. TTFA is ready to lead that campaign and work hand-in-hand with Minister Watts to bring positive change.”

“We need to hit the ground running. The Prime Minister spoke about boots on the ground. Well, once we hear boots, we’re ready to play.”

Among the immediate priorities on the TTFA’s agenda is the formal establishment of the TTFA Academy, which will focus on youth development and integrate educational components. Edwards also highlighted the push to further women’s football, noting ongoing work on a strategic document to strengthen the women’s league and resume training for the national women’s team.

“This year marks the first time our women’s league ran for six months, and we want to continue to build on that. We also have the U15 female Caribbean Football Union tournament coming to TT in August, and that’s a major opportunity.”

On the youth front, Edwards pointed to the upcoming U17 and U20 World Cup qualifiers early next year. Preparations for those tournaments, he said, would require careful planning and immediate reactivation of youth training programmes.

“It’s a busy time for football,” he concluded. “With the Caribbean Shield coming to TT for the first time, and all these upcoming tournaments, this is the moment to work together to elevate the sport—and the country.”

Edwards’ comments set the stage for what could be a dynamic partnership between the TTFA and the newly appointed Minister Watts, with a shared vision for football.

After receiving his instruments of appointment from President Christine Kangaloo at President’s House, Watts told Newsday he plays football but would speak at “a later date” on his plans for his ministry.

Additionally, next on the TTFA’s agenda is the May 27-31 Unity Cup at Brentford’s Gtech Stadium in England, featuring Ghana, Nigeria, Jamaica and TT. Six days later, TT resume their FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with their penultimate second round match against St Kitts and Nevis.

This match kicks off at Hasely Crawford Stadium on June 6, from 7.30 pm. According to Edwards, once TT defeat St Kitts and Nevis, they will advance to the final round of qualifying, despite having to still play Costa Rica on June 10. Costa Rica will host TT at home from 9 pm.

And on June 15, the Soca Warriors begin their Concacaf Gold Cup group stage campaign against USA (6 pm), Haiti (6.45 pm) on June 19 and Saudi Arabia (7 pm) on June 22.