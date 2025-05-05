PNM Women's League calls for return of gender and child affairs ministry

The PNM Women's League is calling on the Prime Minister to reintroduce the ministry of gender and child affairs, a portfolio placed within the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) during the party's tenure as government.

A May 4 release said the ministry was placed in the OPM to underscore its national significance with a cabinet-level minister directly responsible for the portfolio, focusing on the rights and well-being of women and children.

"Currently, the lack of any announcement regarding this ministry or its equivalent under the current UNC administration is deeply troubling. It signals an unfortunate regression in our nation’s dedication to gender equity, the protection, advocacy, and advancement of children’s rights, as well as the safeguarding of vulnerable groups, especially those facing intimate partner violence."

The league called for the prompt reinstatement of the portfolio or a clear reassignment within another ministry to ensure sustained advocacy, protection, and targeted policy development for women and children throughout the country.

The league also criticised Kamla Persad-Bissessar's cabinet for having too few females. It said her 24-member cabinet only has five women and just six of the 32 appointments made on May 3 including parliamentary secretaries and senators. It said this stark disparity raises significant concerns regarding the government’s dedication to gender equality and inclusive leadership. It said the previous PNM administrations demonstrated stronger female representation in leadership. In 2015, ten women served in the government and 2020, that number stood at eight.

"The disparity raises broader concerns about tokenism in politics. It challenges the narrative that having a woman at the helm automatically translates into a gender-equitable administration. The PNM’s National Women’s League now waits to see how many women will be appointed as part of the government Senate bench in the Parliament of TT."

The six women appointed on May 3 at President's House are Vandana Mohit as Minister of the People, Social Development and Family Services, Michelle Benjamin as Minister of Culture and Community Development, Khadijah Amin as Minister of Rural Development and Local Government, Jearlean John, Dr Natalie Chaitan-Maharaj as parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of the People, Social Development and Family Services and Shivanna Sam as parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Public Utilities.

Eight of the government's 15 senators were also sworn in on May 3. Chaitan-Maharaj was the only female.