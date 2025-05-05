PNM officially picks Penny as opposition leader

Arima MP Pennelope Beckles among PNM officials at Balisier House on Tranquility Street, Port of Spain, on April, 30. - File Photo by Faith Ayoung

The People’s National Movement has officially announced Penelope Beckles as their pick for opposition leader.

In a statement sent on May 4, the PNM said it “unequivocally places its fullest support” behind Beckles as opposition leader.

The party said the decision followed a general meeting on April 30.

“This decisions heralds a watershed moment for the PNM and TT as it comes after careful and deliberate consideration...

“It acknowledges Beckles’ experience, leadership and commitment to the nation’s development as it presents the PNM’s first female leader in opposition.”

The letter of endorsement has been sent to the President with the signatures of all 13 PNM elected members of parliament.