PNM must learn, regroup and rebuild

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The recent defeat suffered by the PNM was not just another electoral loss — it was a decisive, overwhelming and all-encompassing lesson. It pierced deep into the party’s image, messaging and public connection. This was not simply about numbers on a scoreboard; it was a reflection of discontent, disillusionment and in some quarters, despair.

But even in loss, there is opportunity to learn, to reset and to rebuild.

The first step must be acceptance. We must accept that the people spoke, loudly and clearly. And they didn’t just whisper dissatisfaction — they roared it. That roar must echo through the corridors of Balisier House and ignite a disciplined, deliberate process of reform. The PNM must look inward with honesty and outward with vision.

The country cannot wait and neither can the party. The appointment of a Leader of the Opposition had to take priority in the aftermath of April 28. TT needs a credible, articulate, and courageous voice to challenge policy where necessary, hold the Government accountable, and restore faith in the parliamentary process.

This wasn’t just a procedural step – it was a statement of readiness to resume the role of a viable alternative.

Now that this issue is out of the way, the party must initiate the internal process to elect or appoint its political leaders and a new executive – individuals who reflect not only experience but dynamism, innovation and a firm grasp of the political realities of this era.

This process must be inclusive, transparent, and free of tribalism. The people want hope, not recycling.

It is also time for our local government representatives to rise to the occasion. The base cannot be ignored. Now, more than ever, our councillors and aldermen must intensify their presence and advocacy in the communities they were elected to serve.

We cannot allow this moment to pass without restoring public trust in the idea that representation matters.

Too often, citizens feel abandoned between elections. That cannot continue. We must reintroduce the concept of servant leadership – showing up, listening and responding to the needs of the people not just when it's politically convenient, but as a matter of duty.

At the heart of our defeat lay a fundamental disconnect between who we are and how we are perceived. The PNM’s legacy is rich, but legacies alone don’t win elections. Our image must evolve. Our messaging must be sharper, more relevant and more empathetic to the struggles of the average citizen.

People want to know we see them, hear them and will act for them.

We must communicate not only our policies but our principles. Not just our track record, but our vision for the future.

As for me, I am not disheartened. I am not fazed by the task ahead. If anything, I am more resolved than ever to stand up and lead the charge. Rebuilding will not be easy, but it is necessary. And I am ready.

Let this defeat mark the turning point – where the PNM chose not to wallow in the past but to rise, recalibrate and reclaim its rightful place as a movement for progress, people and purpose.

ABDON MASON

Ex-Pt Fortin mayor