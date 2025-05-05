PEA: No issue with PEP's absence from cabinet

Phillip Alexander -

PEOPLE'S Empowerment Party's (PEP) leader Phillip Edward Alexander says he has no issue with his party being left out of Kamla Persad-Bissessar's cabinet picks.

"There’s not much I can add other than to say I’m aware that she is still formulating her cabinet and government. We expect the best people from all members of the coalition to be called upon to serve.

"We in the PEP are happy that the policies we have been fighting for are now front-burner national issues, which means that for the most part, PEP is already well-represented where we need to be," he told Newsday in a brief WhatsApp message.

The PEP was among political parties that signed on to a coalition of interest with the UNC to contest last week's general election which resulted in 26 of 41 seats being won by the party. The PNM took home 13 while the TPP secured both seats in Tobago.

The PEP fielded three candidates under the coalition, Alexander for Port of Spain North/St Ann's West, Janice Learmond-Criqui for Diego Martin West and Brendon Butts for Diego Martin North/East. All were unsuccessful.

According to reports, Alexander has recently stated his intention to disband the PEP and join the UNC.

The Congress of the People (COP) also signed on to the coalition and fielded two candidates, Kirt Sinnette for Port of Spain South and Gerard Small for St Ann's East. Both candidates were also unsuccessful. There were no members from the COP's ranks making the pick for Persad-Bissessar's cabinet. The party's political leader Prakash Ramadhar chose not to comment on it when contacted.

Also signing on to the coalition was the OWTU which fielded two candidates under a UNC banner, Clyde Elder for La Brea and Ernesto Kesar for Point Fortin. Both candidates were successful at the polls, taking the seats which were previously regarded as PNM strongholds.

Both men were appointed to Persad-Bissessar's cabinet with Kesar as Minister in the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries and Elder and Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities.