New Sport and Youth Affairs minister Watts ready to get the ball rolling

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs and La Horquetta/Talparo MP Phillip Watts. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Newly-appointed Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts has expressed optimism and readiness as he steps into his new role, vowing to move quickly on crafting a strategic path for the ministry.

Speaking after his victory motorcade throughout the La Horquetta/Talparo constituency on May 4, Watts said before he was appointed sports minister, he was ready to serve in any ministry that Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar appointed him to.

Watts was sworn in alongside the new government, which comprises 24 Cabinet ministers, four junior ministers and six parliamentary secretaries at President’s House in St Ann’s on May 3.

He is ready to begin work.

“I’m looking forward to visiting the ministry tomorrow, meet with my permanent secretaries and we’ll take it from there,” he said. Watts confirmed that while formal planning is still in its early stages, immediate steps will include meetings with ministry staff and board members.

When asked on his plans to meet with members of national sporting organisations, Watts replied, “Maybe from the end of the month.

“I need to meet my staff, my board and we’ll go from there. But I’m looking forward to do those things very quickly.”

He said that preliminary discussions have already started with key figures in local sport, including cricket icon Dwayne Bravo and members of the national cricket team.

Watts also paid a visit to the Marchin Grounds in Chaguanas on the morning of April 4, to meet players and officials ahead of the National League fixture between Queen’s Park Cricket Club and Bess Motors Marchin Patriots.

“This morning I met with some of the national cricket players but we’re still in the very early stages as I need to actually get into the ministry to understand what’s happening there.”

In addition to sport, Watts emphasised the importance of the ministry’s youth portfolio, noting his long-standing involvement with young people.

“It’s not only sport but also youth. I’m looking forward for it. I’ve been working with youths for the past 16 years. I understand them. TT is a very small place and the same pride the youths of La Horquetta/Talparo have, is the same pride of all the youths throughout the country.”

Watts, who once played minor league and school-level cricket in El Dorado, brings a personal passion for sport to the role.

As he settles into office, the new minister promised to waste no time in developing and implementing initiatives to enhance both sport and youth development nationwide.