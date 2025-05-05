My laundry list for the new Government

-

Debbie Jacob

Whether or not the election went the way you hoped, we must admit the majority of people sent clear messages about their political expectations. People want to see change reflected in the way Government handles crime, the cost of living, education and productivity. Above all, everyone wants to be treated fairly and courteously.

The way we handle the results of this election goes a long way in establishing the mood some of us want and all of us need to see and feel in this country. Your elation or shock over the election results should be handled courteously.

As a country moving forward into a new political era, we don’t need gloating or derision. We don’t need snide remarks or public shaming on social media from any political party. It doesn’t reflect the respect we all deserve.

Let’s concentrate on action. Let’s not repeat the past. Let’s move forward with the times.

Here is my laundry list of changes I want to see.

Insist on respect everywhere, from parliament to the private sector. We don’t need to see politicians bickering and insulting each other. Concentrate on finding different sides to solutions. We don’t want to see angry, frustrated, lazy, mean-spirited public servants.

Replace them with people who reflect the dignity, professionalism and patriotism a government should have. Likewise, we don’t want to meet surly people in the private sector. Learn to care about your customers or find a job that is more meaningful to you.

Let’s all admit that we need new, innovative ways to address crime. The solution is not more police cars. The solution starts with cleaning up the police's attitude, which ranges from mean to uncaring. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done for the public to trust and respect police.

Make the environment important. Remember the NAR’s post election clean-up campaign? Bring it back. It set a distinct mood that blended patriotism and collaboration. Everyone felt upbeat and hopeful. Everywhere you drive in this country you see garbage dumped on the road. People are careless with their garbage too. Everyone needs a proper garbage bin. Garbage is a huge problem in this country. It’s a health hazard and it affects morale.

Address the reading crisis. Give businesses and schools incentives to expand their reading lists for classes and have book clubs. It’s a nice idea for every child to have a computer, but consider the research being conducted in the rest of the world, where many countries – even progressive Scandinavian ones – have backed away from technology to focus more on fundamental learning.

We have to stop pretending education is taking place among children who don’t know how to read. Appoint a progressive minister of education who will revolutionise education and make it more relevant.

Make the Government a model for efficiency by mandating expeditious service. Stop the dilatory tactics in government officers. Don’t make public servants wait years for their pay raises. Set standards that encourage public servants and make them feel content in their jobs. That can go a long way in how they treat customers.

Also, introduce fair and necessary job evaluations and enforce consequences for poor attitude, absenteeism and poor service. Move mountains and laws if you have to. A job is a privilege – not an entitlement, and public servants need to understand this.

Above all, listen to all stakeholders in this country. Don’t marginalise anyone. Diverse opinions help us to make decisions. We can’t create viable solutions without addressing the needs and expectations of everyone. This doesn’t mean that the Government should set up useless committees to discuss problems ad nauseam.

We’ve done enough of that, and we know what the problems are. It’s time for action. Stay tuned to the media. Speak to people of all ages from all political parties and in all corners of the country. Pound the pavement. Be seen and heard, but listen well too.

There is a lot of work ahead for the UNC. We’re counting on the ruling party to move forward with a positive attitude and faith. Be held accountable for your actions. Win over the naysayers with action. Be honest. Stand up for what is right. Don’t turn a blind eye to wrongdoing or corruption. Take constructive criticism. Encourage community service to close the gaps between the haves and the have-nots.

Dive in and enjoy leading this country. Good luck, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Rise to the challenges that come your way. The country is counting on you.