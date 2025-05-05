Man arrested at hospital after Point Fortin bar stabbing

The Point Fortin Hospital. - File photo

A 30-year-old Point Fortin man was arrested at hospital on May 3 in connection with a stabbing incident at a bar.

Police said they responded to a report about an incident which occurred at the Royal Bar on the Guapo Cap-de-Ville Main Road but were told the victims were injured and taken to the Point Fortin Hospital.

A doctor at the facility told investigators a 24-year-old Cap-de-Ville man was brought to the emergency room around 10.15 am with stab wounds to his left forearm, right shoulder, left shoulder, upper abdomen, left chest, neck and lower back and medical staff were trying to stabilise him.

The doctor also said a 30-year-old New Village man was brought in about an hour and a half later with a stab wound to his hand and told staff he was in an altercation at the same bar. The doctor told investigators the man alleged he acted in self-defence with a pocket knife when the other man pointed a gun at him. The man reportedly escaped after several people intervened and then went to the hospital.

Officers cautioned the 30-year-old about the offence of wounding to which he reportedly told officers: “Boss I really stab up the man cause he point a gun at me."

He was arrested and remained under police guard at the hospital. Police were unable to question the other man as doctors were trying to stabilise him.