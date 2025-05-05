Legions silence Infernos, end Breakout League T20 prelims on top

Trinidad and Tobago Legions spinner Navin Bidaisee. -

Trinidad and Tobago Legions concluded their West Indies Breakout League T20 preliminary round campaign atop the standings with a six-wicket win over Windward Islands Infernos at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, on May 4.

Two half-centuries from TT’s Navin Bidaisee (56 not out) and Crystian Thurton (50) guided Legions to a victorious 164/4 from 18.1 overs, in reply to the Infernos’ 162/7, batting first.

Sent in to bat, Windward Islands openers Johann Jeremiah (40) and Ryshon Williams (27) made the Legions’ pace attack toil in the early stages as they posted 68 without loss after eight overs. The pair showed aggression with the bat as Jeremiah hit five fours and two sixes while Williams smashed two fours and two sixes.

Legions’ off-spinner Bidaisee shone with the ball and broke the opening partnership by getting Jeremiah out caught by Kamil Pooran with the score on 69.

The breakthrough forced a top-order slide by the Infernos batsmen as they lost three more wickets with just one run added, as Bidaisee and Jyg Goolie showed mettle to bring them to 70/4 after 9.3 overs.

Teddy Bishop (31) and Dillon Douglas (13) formed a 38-run partnership in the middle before Govia had the latter out caught by Joshua James. Shadrack Descarte (36) and Bishop added 30 runs before McKenny Clarke rattled Bishop’s stumps.

At 138/6 with 11 balls remaining, Descarte took no prisoners, and with Ryan John (eight not out), carried their score to 162, before the former was dismissed off the final ball, run out by skipper and wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva.

Topping the bowling for Legions were Goolie (2/16) and Bidaisee (2/18).

In their turn at the crease, opener Pooran misfired for a golden duck but Thurton and Amir Jangoo (20) repaired the start. Jangoo hit three fours but was bowled by Avinash Mahabirsingh with 50 runs on the board for TT.

New batsman Da Silva (six) did not last long and was caught behind by Douglas off Darel Cyrus’ spin. At 63/3, Bidaisee and Thurton combined for a stellar 49-run partnership, which propelled Legions to 112 after 13 overs.

On the final ball of the 13th, however, Descarte had Thurton caught behind for a well-deserved half-century, which comprised four fours and three sixes. Needing 51 from 35 balls for victory, Bidaisee and Goolie (18) took no prisoners and achieved the target with 11 balls to spare.

Bidaisee smashed six fours and two sixes from 40 balls while Goolie hit 18 runs not out from 14 balls, inclusive of two fours.

Despite the Legions finishing their preliminary campaign atop the standings, they are not guaranteed an automatic place in the final since Leeward Islands can still surpass them with two games remaining,

Up to press time on May 4, action was under way at the Tarouba venue between Guyana Rainforest Rangers and Leeward Islands Thunder.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

WINDWARD ISLANDS INFERNOS 162-7 in 20 overs (Johann Jeremiah 40, Shadrack Descarte 36, Teddy Bishop 31, Ryshon Williams 27, Dillon Douglas 13; Jyd Goolie 2-16, Navin Bidaisee 2-18).

T&T LEGIONS 164-4 in 18.1 overs (Navin Bidaisee 56 not out, Crystian Thurton 50, Amir Jangoo 20, Jyd Goolie 18 not out).