Kamla gives thanks to Trinidad and Tobago at victory motorcade

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaks to UNC supporters gathered for her victory motorcade at Clarke Road, Penal, on May 4. - Photos by Lincoln Holder

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar was greeted with open arms during a victory motorcade on April 4 through her Siparia constituency despite a late arrival.

The motorcade was intended to thank supporters for her 26-13-2 victory at last week's polls and was advertised to begin at 1 pm. However, it didn't kick off until Persad-Bissessar arrived around 3.30 pm. Newsday arrived at the Heritage Petroleum ground, Clarke Road, Penal around 12.30 where there were already about half a dozen vehicles waiting.

Loyal supporters did not appear to mind the wait as they used the opportunity to take photos and collect paraphernalia like yellow t-shirts, flags and posters from one of the music trucks. From toddlers to pensioners were clad in yellow. Some chose to wait in their vehicles while many opted to socialise, discussing last week's sweeping victory, the recent cabinet appointments and even their hopes for the future under Persad-Bissessar's leadership. As the gloomy skies withdrew to reveal the blistering sun, many capitalised on snow cones being sold.

Apart from members of the public, councillors of the Penal Debe Regional Corporation, its chairman Gowtam Maharaj, and newly appointed Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Ravi Ratiram were also present.

The crowd's eagerness got the better of them when the Prime Minister arrived with her police escort at the Penal Fire Station as they all rushed forward to catch a glimpse of Persad-Bissessar exiting her SUV.

Many rushed in to greet her but Persad-Bissessar instead walked over to embrace a group of young children.

A reason was never given for her late arrival but in her very brief thank-you greetings, Persad-Bissessar hinted at being under the weather.

Persad-Bissessar also arrived about an hour late to the swearing-in of her cabinet at President's House in Port of Spain on May 3. The reason announced at the event was traffic congestion on the highway owing to two vehicular accidents and the inclement weather. Persad-Bissessar lives in the Phillipine/Esperance area in South Trinidad while the ceremony was held in the nation's capital in Northern Trinidad. On a day without traffic or inclement weather, the drive takes about an hour.

Once under way, the victory motorcade first made its way through Katwaroo Trace where some residents came out to witness the Prime Minister and her envoy of dozens of vehicles.

"This is what we wanted!" one woman shouted.

Speaking about Persad-Bissessar's victory, another woman added: "I dream this!"

The motorcade was expected to continue through her Siparia constituency before ending at her office in Penal.

Other elected UNC MPs also held victory motorcades on May 4 including La Horquetta/Talparo's Phillip Watts, Caroni East's Dr Rishad Seecharran, Fyzabad's Dave Tancoo, Caroni Central's David Lee, Aranguez/St Joseph's Devesh Maharaj, Barataria/San Juan's Saddam Hosein and Tunapuna's Roger Alexander.

Coincidentally, the fire station Persad-Bissessar began her motorcade from is the very one which her opponent in the election, former prime minister Stuart Young, fell and injured his shoulder in 2020 during its opening ceremony. It sits less than 100 metres away from the school complex Persad-Bissessar started during her People's Partnership administration between 2010 and 2015 but was left incomplete by the Dr Keith Rowley-led PNM government. The fire station also has its genesis during the Persad-Bissessar's People's Partnership administration.