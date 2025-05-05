How new Government can boost agri sector

THE EDITOR: As a farmer, I’ve lost crops to pests and disease, not from neglect, but from a broken knowledge system that impedes relevant and timely information – a crisis shared across TT.

Despite an estimated $13 billion in public expenditure on agriculture over the last decade, food security remains elusive, with an annual $6 billion food import bill signaling a sector ripe for reinvention.

As an advocate for innovation, I envision a bold new agricultural knowledge system, powered by digital tools and community engagement, to empower farmers and transform TT’s food systems.

The new Persad-Bissessar administration stands at a historic moment to champion a bold new agricultural knowledge system, driving prosperity, food sovereignty and Caribbean leadership, by harnessing insights from the collective wisdom of our farming communities.

TT’s agriculture industry faces a profound knowledge gap.

Farmers lack access to real-time data on pest and disease management, soil health, and regenerative practices, leaving us exposed to environmental shocks and losses, as I’ve experienced. Siloed knowledge and poor co-ordination among farmers, researchers, and policymakers stifle collaboration, while fragmented systems lack localised data.

Praedial larceny erodes livelihoods and an aging farming population, coupled with declining youth interest, severs generational wisdom, stranding new farmers on the learning curve.

These barriers, intensified by competition from advanced import markets, stagnate sustainability and innovation.

This new administration must consider a focus on a digital food-grower community to unite farmers in a vibrant, virtual hub. Picture Trinbago farmers sharing pest control ideas, tackling climate challenges, and co-creating solutions, enriched by data-driven extension services and expert advice.

Research shows such community-driven platforms cut losses by 15-20 per cent through collective intelligence. They create jobs for youth in platform administration and tech support, rekindling interest and fueling economic diversification through resilient community networks.

Another opportunity lies in public-private partnerships (PPP) to deliver robust data systems. By partnering with tech firms, PPPs can equip smallholders with IoT sensors, drones and geographic information systems (GIS) to map pest risks and soil conditions for precision agriculture.

My 2024 International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) with the US Department of State introduced models like drone-based monitoring, adaptable locally. PPPs boost profits and exports, while jobs in tech training empower youth and women, ensuring inclusive growth.

Youth-led innovation hubs complete this knowledge system.

Imagine young innovators crafting apps for pest alerts or using data analytics to curb praedial larceny by tracking theft patterns for swift action.

Engagement in citizen science initiatives fuels collaboration. Hubs create roles in app development and data curation, preserve traditional knowledge, and drive GDP by empowering farmers to compete globally, making agriculture a dynamic career.

This bold new agricultural knowledge system aligned with the Agriculture and Food Security goals of the 2025 UNC's manifesto, optimises current infrastructure, reduces losses, boosts efficiencies, and drives economic prosperity.

The Persad-Bissessar administration has a historic chance to lead this tech-driven renaissance, securing food sovereignty and vibrant livelihoods.

