Defence Force clinch TTPFL title with four games to spare

Defence Force coach Densill Theobald joins in the celebration after his team clinched the TT Premier Football League title at the St James Police Barracks on May 4. - Photo courtesy TTPFL

DEFENCE Force clinched their second TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one title in three seasons on May 4, when they defeated the second-placed MIC Central FC Reboot 1-0 at the St James Police Barracks to secure the 2024/25 league trophy.

With the slender win, the Army/Coast Guard combination moved to 50 points – extending their unbeaten run this season to 18 matches. With Central (37 points) a distant 13 points behind, the Densill Theobald-coached Defence Force team wrapped up the league honours with four games to spare.

In his first season as coach of the Defence Force team, Theobald said he achieved one of his objectives and was thankful for all who have played a part in the team's success this season.

Theobald thanked Chief of Defence Staff, Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel for giving him the opportunity to take the mantle at the club, and also heaped praises on his technical staff which includes assistant coaches Mashama Baptiste and former Defence Force and Pro League standout Devorn Jorsling.

"I want to thank the players who I love dearly, who grew on me. I must give them credit for buying into my philosophy in terms of how I wanted them to play and to see it being rewarded like this with four games to go is just a fantastic feeling," Theobald told the media after the match.

Central played their part in what was an intriguing contest and dictated play for most of the first half without capitalising on their chances. Playmaker John-Paul Rochford was a constant thorn for defender Jelani Felix and the Defence Force rear guard, as he put in a number of tantalising crosses and also banged a free kick off the post in first-half stoppage-time. Felix hit the woodwork with a free kick of his own early in the first half, but most of the traffic went towards Isaiah "Blinky" Williams in the Defence Force goal.

Playing in his first match of the season, Williams was busy as he made key saves to keep out efforts from Daniel David and Jameel Neptune.

Early in the second half, Central were punished for their wasteful play in front of goal when centre back Justin Garcia headed in from a Curtis Gonzales free kick to give Defence Force a decisive 1-0 advantage in the 51st minute. It was a goal that seemed to deflate the Central team, as Defence Force controlled the proceedings thereafter and limited their opponents from getting quality chances.

At least nine minutes into second-half stoppage-time, defender Jesse Williams had a great chance to equalise for Central but headed wide from a Rochford corner.

Given a one-year deal with the option of an extension at the start of the season, Theobald was pleased to have delivered on his promise.

"When I met with Chief Daniel and (manager) Ryan Ottley, I boldly told them 'I'm a winner.'

"I want to win. And to be part of this historical, successful organisation of Defence Force, that was the only objective."

Theobald's charges won 14 straight games to start the season, before being held to draws by Terminix La Horquetta Rangers and outgoing champions AC Port of Spain – the only points they have dropped this season.

When asked if his team can go 22 games unbeaten in the league campaign, Theobald said, "It's almost 118 sessions we've had thus far this season. And that speaks a lot to the emotional and mental commitment that's needed.

"To achieve 14 straight victories was no easy feat to keep the players motivated, driven and ambitious...we just want to enjoy this moment and if it leads us to going the full season unbeaten, well then It's deserving."

Now, Defence Force will shift their focus to the defence of their First Citizens Knockout Cup title, which will begin with a round of 32 match with Evolution FC on May 7.

Elsewhere in the TTPFL this weekend, last season's runners-up Miscellaneous Police FC (33 points) moved to third when they got a 4-2 comeback win over AC PoS at the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation ground on May 3. Police playmaker Joevin Jones joined the Defence Force pair of Isaiah Leacock and Kevin Molino atop the scoring charts as his brace took him to 14 goals in the campaign.

In other matches, the sixth-placed Club Sando (28 points) beat FC Phoenix 2-1, with the seventh-placed Caledonia (27 points) defeating the cellar-placed Point Fortin Civic 1-0.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force FC*18*16*2*0*67*17*50*50

Central FC*18*12*1*5*44*27*17*37

Police FC*18*10*3*5*54*34*20*33

Jabloteh*18*9*5*4*38*25*13*32

AC PoS*18*8*6*4*34*24*10*30

Club Sando*18*8*4*6*30*18*12*28

Caledonia*18*8*3*7*28*39*-11*27

La Horquetta Rangers*18*3*8*7*29*34*-5*17

1976 FC Phoenix*18*4*4*10*22*36*-14*16

Prisons FC*18*3*5*10*22*34*-12*14

Eagles FC*18*3*2*13*17*69*-52*11

Point Fortin Civic*18*3*1*14*15*43*-28*7