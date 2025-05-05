Cocoyea family loses home in fire

A firefighter attached to the Mon Repos Fire Station. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A Cocoyea man and an elderly relative who lost their home in a fire on May 4 are determined to rebuild their lives but are asking for the public's assistance.

In a brief interview the man, who asked to be identified as Terrence, said they left home around 9 am for church in Princes Town but received news from a neighbour around 10.30 am that their house was on fire.

"By the time we got back down the road to the house when the incident took place, we meet fire brigade, ambulance. The police wasn't there as yet. The house was already burnt to a cinder, was already burnt down."

He said fire investigators were still investigating the blaze. He could not give an estimated value of the losses.

"Everything was accumulated. She was hard-working, I hard working, so we bought stuff. Easy easy we start with freezer, fridge you understand? Sofa, dining sets – everything burn down in the fire."

He said they were currently staying with relatives but were hoping they could begin rebuilding their lives soon.

"You know that's not a permanent solution."

He said the regional corporation's disaster management unit delivered two mattresses, pillows, toiletries and other household items.

He said the relative lived at the location for over 50 years and he later moved in.

"Right now, we just want to see what we could do for we self. We don't want to be sitting down saying, 'This one call we and this one say they go do this and we sit down on we hands and not doing nothing for we self.'"

However, he said any assistance from the public would be welcomed. He can be contacted at 701-0126.