Alexander to form new anti-crime plan

Tunapuna MP and Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander points to the Tunapuna sign during his victory motorcade along the Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna, on May 4. - Photos by Angelo Marcelle

NEWLY appointed Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander says his first act in the role will be to meet with the leaders of all facets of national security, including Defence Minister Wayne Sturge, to discuss new crime-fighting strategies,

Alexander spoke to media during his victory motorcade in Tunapuna on May 4.

“While we enjoy today, the work begins tomorrow at a different level.

“...Every apparatus of national security along with myself and Mr Sturge, intend to work hand-in-hand to network a type of response that this nation has never seen before.”

Alexander said he would meet with Sturge and others on May 5 and new strategies would be discussed after he reviewed certain documents.

Despite his celebratory spirit, Alexander had a stern warning for the nation’s criminals.

“This ship is newly created, new engine installed, new captain. We are sailing and we are sailing smoothly. So if you intend to disrupt our sailing and the comfort of all its citizens, then we might have no choice but to throw you overboard in shark-infested waters.

“Because the protection of this country is of importance. Every citizen must enjoy the comfort of their own home. Every citizen must enjoy the comfort of what they worked hard for. So if we have some persons who like to disrupt, then we must get between the disruptors and our good law-abiding citizens and separate them.”

As Alexander’s motorcade proceeded along the Eastern Main Road followed by a line of cars and dozens of supporters, constituents expressed high levels of faith in their new MP.

Anna-maria Burgess told Newsday she already felt safer having Alexander as the area’s representative and was confident he would bring positive change for both the constituency and the country under his new ministerial position.

Resident Shaquille James also expressed his optimism, “I’ve been supporting him since day one and I will support him till the end. As a former police officer and now being put in the ministry, I know he will have the crime under control. It will be under zero tolerance in Tunapuna and throughout the whole country. I have complete faith in him.”

Willetta Mariam thanked God for Alexander's victory as she followed princesses dressed in yellow from head to toe.

“This is about God’s doing and we not here for five years, we here for the long run. We have to work hard and do right by our new Prime Minister.”

Alexander echoed her sentiments about the longevity of UNC’s victory as he addressed the crowd of supporters at the motorcade.

“This journey must not end in five years. If you had a child when this journey started, that child must go and sit SEA before this journey ends.”