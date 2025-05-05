Alexander, Sturge report for duty

Minister of Defence Wayne Sturge, right, with Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander on Monday at the Ministry of National Security, Port of Spain, on May 5. - Courtesy National Security Ministry Facebook page

DEFENCE Minister Wayne Sturge and Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander both reported for duty at the Ministry of National Security building on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, on May 5.

The ministers arrived around 10 am separately and spent approximately two hours in meetings. While it remains unclear who they met with, an employee who did not wish to be identified said they greeted staff on arrival.

At around 12.30 pm, Sturge, accompanied by a team, crossed the street and made his way to the Hall of Justice via its side entrance, where he spent about 40 minutes. Alexander did not accompany him.

Both men were sworn into their respective portfolios on May 3.

In an interview with Newsday at his campaign office on Foster Road, Sangre Grande, following his April 28 victory making him the Member of Parliament for Toco/Sangre Grande, Sturge said: “What I don't want is that five years from now, if I close my eyes, my children would say their daddy was a failed politician. My reputation is at stake, so I intend to deliver.”

Sturge also highlighted crime in the constituency as a serious issue, noting that he believes unemployment is a driving force behind it.

An attorney with over 26 years of experience in criminal defence, Sturge previously served as a senator for the United National Congress (UNC) during its time in opposition.

His broader record of public service includes roles as chairman of the Criminal Injuries Compensation Board, a member of the National Carnival Commission and a member of the Law Reform Commission.