Woman stabbed in Barataria highway robbery

- File photo

A 31-year-old woman is now in hospital being treated for multiple wounds after a purse snatcher stabbed her several times during a robbery in Barataria.

Police said at about 2.15 pm on May 3, the woman was walking south on the walkover on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Barataria, near DHL, when a man who was walking in the other direction grabbed her bag.

The bag contained her TT national identification card, $20 cash and a Redmi Note 9 pro cellphone valued at $2,500.

The woman began to struggle with the bandit, then he took out a knife and stabbed her several times before running off with the purse in the same direction he came.

The woman’s father, who was waiting nearby spotted her after she was attacked and took her in his car to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for medical attention.

Police said the suspect was an East Indian man with brown skin, a slim build, curly hair, and about five feet, six inches tall.

He was wearing black glasses a black polo and a dark blue long pants.