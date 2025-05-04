The Trinbago Riddim Mansion is born

The Trinbago Riddim Mansion at the Carifta Games, Hasely Crawford Stadium, last month. - Photo by Dennis Allen for @TTGameplan

EVER been to a sporting event in TT and found yourself swaying to the infectious rhythm and wondered which band was behind the beat?

Typically, the answer would vary, depending on the sport or venue.

But what if there was just one band, dedicated to bringing these sounds to local sporting events?

A band formed with one purpose – to bring the vibes to every event where a national team takes the field.

Enter the Trinbago Riddim Mansion, a hybrid rhythm section created by 49-year-old local musician Enrico Camejo.

The band was hard launched at the recently concluded Carifta Games, hosted in TT.

Camejo explained the project was born out of his association with local track and field.

“I have always wanted for local sports; to do more than just a rhythm section or tassa band.

“I am the public relations officer (PRO) of the TT Track and Field Supporters Association and I am also very involved in track and field.”

He said his two sons (Stefan and Shane Camejo) were former Carifta medalists.

Stefan won a bronze medal in the under-20 800-metre event in 2023, while Shane won a silver medal as part of the under-17 4x100-metre relay team in 2024.

Camejo said wherever Bahamian athletes go, a spirited Junkanoo band follows. Junkanoo is the national cultural festival of the Bahamas.

“I did not want the Junkanoo band from Bahamas to outplay us on home soil. The Trinbago Riddim Mansion was formed solely for this purpose – my love for track and field and lending the athletes that extra support.

“The Junkanoo band has been the dominant band of the Carifta Games for as long as I know, no matter where Carifta is hosted.”

He said the National Association of Athletics Administrations of TT (NAAA) was key in making the band turn into a reality.

“They agreed that Junkanoo should not be the dominant band at a Carifta hosted in the land of calypso, soca and steelband.

“And considering it was the first time TT hosted the games since 2003, they wanted something that encapsulated the country.”

Camejo explained the Trinbago Riddim Mansion was the result of 12 years of dedication through the Muzik Mansion – an entertainment company built to cater to any event.

“I needed to have a business front for all the performances I did, whether it was playing the guitar or playing music for whoever.

“The reason for the name was because a mansion has many rooms, as I have many musical talents.”

The Muzik Mansion has over 180 musicians.

“I can call on any one of them to facilitate any event. Our slogan is ‘design your entertainment.’”

As for the Trinibago Riddim Mansion, it comprises of 23 musicians and has instruments such as base drums, tubes, trombones, iron, drums and the steelpan.

Reception at the Carifta Games, sponsorship woes, wins

Camejo said the reception at the games was phenomenal.

“Grenada even wants to adopt us.”

He sited there were some logistic challenges at the games, after media personnel complained that it was affecting the quality of their work.

“We were moved up and down on the first day. The Junkanoo band played the first session right outside the finish line. The Trinbago Riddim Mansion went to set up and we were told we could not. We were displaces even before we played a note.”

Camejo said after speaking with an NAAA official, they were granted permission to set up near the 60-metre mark – in front of the Grenadian contingent.

“It was magic. It was like a carnival party whenever the band struck up. That is what I wanted the band to do – celebrate TT.

“Some of the Grenadian fans were upset when we were moved on the last day from the 60 m mark to the finish line. They wanted us to come back right there. It is good to know that the power and the rhythm of the band influenced so much people.”

Camejo said while the launch of the band was successful, getting sponsorship was not an easy road.

“Every corporate entity that I presented the idea to loved it. However, because of the late timing of everything, a lot of them could not give me financial sponsorship to start the Trinbago Riddim Mansion.”

He, however, thanked those who did sponsor him.

“The Musical Instruments of TT Company Ltd sponsored all the steelpans and Blue Waters sponsored Stamina Energy.

“Bmobile, Methanex Trinidad Ltd and Prestige Holdings Ltd all helped in brining down expenses significantly.”

He also thanked others for their non-financial support.

“I thank NAAA and SporTT for making sure the Trinbago Riddim Mansion brought the vibes on the last day of the Carifta Games, which had the largest recorded crowd at Carifta in over 20 years.”

What’s next?

Camejo hopes that, with time, the band will attract more sponsorship as he sets his sights on performing at other major sporting events.

“The next project we’re looking at is the Caribbean Airlines T10 Cricket Village to be held at the National Cricket Centre in Couva.

“And when TT is playing, we want to be the musical prowess that creates the party vibe. I want wherever TT goes, the band follows to support their team.”

He said while larger events like the Olympics and the World Cup cannot happen overnight, he will continue doing what he can to help the band grow.

“Everyone has to buy into it. Sponsors, fans and national sporting bodies. It is for TT and building that patriotism and pride.

“I realised over Carifta weekend we are still very patriotic and have a lot of pride. There are people now that are getting away from the mindset of only uniting when we get gold or win something.”

Camejo said he was proud that TT supported athletes that did not win, but cheered them like they won.

“It is not too late. The hope is that the Trinbago Riddim Mansion will help to bring that pride out more.”

Camejo hopes the band will be at the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League later this year.