Siparia villagers on Kamla's return to govt: Grit, grace, connection

In this file photo, then-opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, at her annual Divali celebration held at her constituency office, Penal Junction, Penal in 2019. -

Bavina Sookdeo

KAMLA PERSAD-BISSESSAR, who etched her name into this country’s history books as the first female prime minister in 2010, was officially sworn in once again as TT’s ninth PM on May 1, following a victory at the polls on April 28. Her return to office has stirred a wave of reflection among many, not just about her political accomplishments, but about the woman behind the title – a woman rooted in community and shaped by struggle.

Described as a leader who understands not just policies but people, Persad-Bissessar is seen by many as a figure of empathy and authenticity. This was demonstrated just weeks before the election, when she quietly attended the funeral of local singer and musician Pravin Persad in Boodoo Trace, Penal – the very place she spent her early childhood years. Villagers say she wasn’t there as a politician, but as a neighbour.

“This is nothing new,” one resident said. “She has always made time for the community, showing up at funerals and gatherings, even when no one was watching.”

Born on April 22, 1952, Persad-Bissessar, 73, is the daughter of Rita and Lilraj Persad. Her mother worked a wide range of jobs – from cleaning houses and selling roti to sewing garments and vending jewellery – while her father, an accountant at Texaco’s head office, a stern but loving figure, provided a foundation grounded in discipline and service. Persad-Bissessar developed a keen curiosity from a young age. She loved books and was fascinated by science and technology – interests that would later inform her drive for education and innovation.

To better understand her early life and the people who shaped her, Newsday visited Penal and Siparia. We spoke to some residents who remembered her from childhood. While many were willing to express their views, they remained reluctant to speak publicly or be photographed, pointing to fears about crime, personal safety and an overall climate of insecurity – one they earnestly hope the newly sworn-in prime minister will address and help to alleviate.

One woman from Boodoo Trace recalled, “She was always a hard-working child. I remember us playing hoop in the grass, climbing trees...but she was also helping in the lagoon and with chores. She had a seriousness about her even as a little girl.”

Although born in Siparia, Persad-Bissessar and her family lived in Boodoo Trace, Penal, until she was about seven years old. The house she once lived in no longer stands, but memories of her remain vivid for those who shared those early years with her. She attended Mohess Road Hindu School, walking nearly two miles each day – a testament to the determination that would define her life.

Her grandfather, Chirongee Persad, was an active member of the sugar union and helped her and her siblings with their schoolwork. “He was a fighter,” said another villager. “He stood up for sugar workers and wanted better lives for all of us. That fight...you can still see it in Kamla.”

As the family moved – from Mora Dam, to Quarry Village, to High Street in Siparia – Persad-Bissessar’s world grew. She attended several schools, including Erin Presbyterian and Union Presbyterian, each offering a new blend of experiences, cultures and friendships. In Siparia, she witnessed a blending of ethnic traditions that would later inspire her inclusive approach to leadership.

In 2024, while speaking at Spiritual Shouter Baptist Day celebrations in Moruga, she shared a deeply personal story that highlighted the spiritual openness of her upbringing.

“As you know, I was raised in a multi-cultural society. My parents were Hindus, but very liberal, so we were taught to embrace all religions and ethnicities. When I was a little child, in 1961, living in Siparia, my late father, Lilraj Persad, became very ill. San Fernando General Hospital doctors did tests but could not find out what was wrong. He was bedridden at home, possibly dying. One day, my Aunty Margaret visited and convinced him to attend the Spiritual Shouter Baptist Church in Quarry Village. He went for many weeks to receive blessings and prayers and he miraculously began to get better, so he decided to be baptised along with his wife and children in the Spiritual Shouter Baptist faith and we began attending church on Sundays.”

She later attended Iere High School, where she shone not only academically but also in extracurricular pursuits, becoming a top debating student and a champion netball and badminton player. Even then, she demonstrated a blend of intellect and drive that would propel her forward.

At a UNC cottage meeting in San Fernando in March, Persad-Bissessar recounted the struggles of her mother, Rita, with pride and emotion. “She was a garden worker. She was a housemaid. She was a shop cleaner. She was a roti seller. In fact, when I was going to school, they used to call me roti girl…but she made the best roti you could ever taste in all of Siparia…roti seller, roadside pholourie seller…vendor, jewellery, street seller, part-time seamstress.”

It was this example of resilience and industriousness that left a lasting impression on young Persad-Bissessar.

In her teenage years, she often accompanied her mother to San Fernando, selling jewellery in the streets of San Fernando and going house to house in affluent areas like Gulf View and Bel Air.

“When I got married many years ago, she and her mother did all the jewellery for my wedding,” a Mora Dam resident shared. “She has always been kind, humble and helpful.”

Persad-Bissessar even learnt to sew from her mother, crafting her own clothes – a reflection of the resourcefulness passed down through generations. At just 16, she left Trinidad for England to attend Norwood Technical College in London. While there she worked as a waitress to fund her education – a decision that showcased not only courage, but immense self-belief. Later, she attended UWI, Mona, Jamaica, and then Cave Hill in Barbados.

Her academic journey is impressive. She holds a diploma in education, a bachelor of laws with honours, and a legal education certificate. In 2006, she earned an executive master’s in business administration (EMBA) from the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business and the list goes on.

Today, Persad-Bissessar’s life stands as a remarkable story of transformation – from a little girl in Boodoo Trace who played in the lagoon, the daughter of an ostracised mother with whom she sold jewellery and roti, to a political figure with a legacy of firsts. Villagers say the power of her story lies not only in her success, but in the humility she has retained throughout the years.

“Kamla never forgets where she comes from,” one elderly man told us. “And because of that, we never forget her.”

On a visit to one of her former homes, a relative, who requested anonymity, recalled how she helped raise him and his sister. “She took care of my sister and I like her own children. She basically sent us to school and made sure we had everything from uniforms to schoolbooks. Everyday we’d go to her office when it was in San Fernando and wait over there to come home. In the night, after a busy day she would come and sit down with my sister, her son and I and make sure we did our homework. She was, and still is a caring person. She is a really nice person, but she is very strict…she always says if we get in anything illegal, do not call her for help.”

In Siparia, we encountered Deokie Harrypersad, 60, of Oropouche, who said people should be patient as Persad-Bissessar begins her new term in government.,

“We do not have a problem with her. We have to give her a little chance to build because the country wrecked. We want to see her address crime and grocery prices because right now we not safe here.”

Even some from across the political divide expressed admiration.

Francis Bastien, 70, of Poco Alley, a lifelong PNM supporter who attended Union Presbyterian School just a few classes below her, shared that he feels proud to see someone from Siparia lead the country. “She has my full support,” he said. “I feel good about her and I trust God that she will continue to do what she said she will do.”