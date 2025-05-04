Phillip Watts is Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts receives his instruments of appointment from President Christine Kangaloo at President's House, St Ann's, May 3. - Angelo Marcelle

NEW La Horquetta/Talparo MP Phillip Watts has been appointed as Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs. Watts was sworn in alongside 23 other Cabinet ministers, four junior ministers and six parliamentary secretaries at President's House in St Ann's on May 3.

Watts successfully contested the seat for the United National Congress at the general election on April 28, defeating former La Horquetta/Talparo MP Foster Cummings. Watts had served as the chairman of the PNM's constituency executive for La Horquetta/Talparo before joining the UNC. It was a post he held for 14 years.

In a brief interview with Newsday after his appointment, Watts said he was taken by surprise, but he was extremely excited with the opportunity to continue working with young people.

"I love working with the youth," said Watts.

He said he has been working hand-in-hand with the youngsters in the La Horquetta/Talparo community for the last 20 years, sponsoring varying ventures in his capacity as a businessman.

Asked what is his favourite sport, he said he plays football.

On his plans for his ministry, Watts promised to speak more at a later date.

In his victory speech after the election, Watts strengthened his commitment to being a visible MP who will work for the betterment of the people in his constituency.

"The people will see me in office and I will dedicate every other Saturday to the youths. This is one of the things I promised on the campaign trail that I will dedicate every other Saturday to youths only from 15 years old," Watts said, on April 29.

On the campaign trail, Watts vowed to improve the infrastructure in La Horquetta/Talparo and mould the youths in the area. He asked to be judged on his integrity, credibility, work ethic and management style.

TT Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath, who also serves as the Cricket West Indies vice-president, expressed his desire to work alongside Watts for the country's best sporting interests.

"I would like to express my congratulations to (Watts) and I'm willing to work with him and the other national governing bodies for the betterment of young people of TT," Bassarath said.

"It's all about the youth and the holistic development of sport in TT."

TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Diane Henderson also extended best wishes to Watts.

"Congratulations to Mr Watts on his appointment as Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs. We look forward with interest to learning more about his vision and objectives for the development of sport," Henderson said.

"As always, the TTOC remains committed to constructive dialogue and collaboration with all stakeholders as we enter the upcoming Olympic quadrennial."

Watts takes over from the PNM's Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis who was in charge of the ministry since April 2018.