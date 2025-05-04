Jereem crowned Miami Slam champion

Grand Slam Track Miami winner Jereem Richards. - Howard Lao for Grand Slam Track

Trinidad and Tobago's Jereem Richards was crowned overall long-sprints champ after two sensational performances over the weekend at the Grand Slam Track, Miami.

At the Ansin Sports Complex, Richards, who ran a world leading 19.86 seconds to win the men's 200m event on May 2, followed that effort with second place in the men's 400m on May 3.

American Jacory Patterson took first place in the 400m event with a world leading 43.98 seconds. He earned 12 points for the victory. Richards trailed in 44.32 seconds (eight points) while Great Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith came third in 44.37 (six points).

Richards' performances in the two events earned him 20 points, ahead of Patterson (15 points) and Dominican Republic's Alexander Ogando (12 points).

The 2017 World Championships 200m bronze medallist was in a jovial mood as he spoke to Grand Slam Track founder and sprint legend Michael Johnson.

"They not beating me. Bring anybody, bring anybody, Once I healthy, they not beating me," a confident Richards said while laughing heartily.

With each category winner earning US$100,000, Richards has his eyes on the prize with two more stops in the inaugural Grand Slam Track in Philadelphia (May 30-June 1) and Los Angeles (June 27-29). The opening event was held in Jamaica (April 4-6).

"Yuh never hear me say anything like that before, but once I healthy, they not beating me. One hundred thousand dollars and I driving home in a Lambo (Lamborghini).

"No, no, no. I'm saving. I'm investing my money as a responsible young man. I have a family – and then I buying the Lambo," he chuckled.