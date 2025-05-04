Dylan Carter closes off TYR Pro series 8th in 50m freestyle

Trinidad and Tobago's Dylan Carter. -

Swimmer Dylan Carter closed off his 2025 TYR Pro Swim Series campaign with an eighth-place finish in the men’s 50m freestyle event in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on May 3.

Despite advancing to the final as the fourth fastest in the earlier heats, Carter touched the wall in 22.36 seconds in a tightly contested race. Swimming out of lane six, Carter had the third-fastest reaction time but could not maintain his early lead across the distance.

Taking gold was Andrej Barna (21.83s), silver went to Michael Andrew (21.97s) and splashing to bronze was Quintin Andrew (22.13s). Just over half a second separated Barna at the top and Carter in eighth place.

In the heats, Carter topped his in 22.16s.

On May 2, the two-time TT Olympian swam to silver in the 50m butterfly. Swimming out of lane four, Carter placed second in 23.24s, finishing just behind eventual winner Ilya Kharun, who clocked 23.09s. Shaine Casas completed the top three in 23.25s.

In the earlier heats, Carter advanced as the fast qualifier, topping the field in 23.30s.

Carter used this meet as preparation ahead of the World Aquatics Championships, set for Singapore in July.