Choose power of love, not love of power

"Love" is not a word typically heard from the political podium.

However, during TT’s recent general election, one of many things that struck me was the notable use of this word by the female leaders of TT’s first and third political forces – UNC and Patriotic Front.

Mrs Persad-Bissessar, TT’s new prime minister, said in her winning speech: “You have had leaders before me, you will have leaders after me, but I know you will never ever have a leader who loves you as much as I do.”

Some citizens will baulk at her words; others, possibly perceiving her now as "Mother of the Nation," will embrace them.

From a sisterly perspective, Mickela Panday (who generally addresses others as "my sister" and "my brother") frequently used the word love within and at the end of her campaign speeches and social media posts. The party’s logo is a heart, and leader, candidates and followers often made the heart symbol with their hands.

Some citizens, jaded by both love and politics, may not be impressed...but the nation has moved on from the political battle cry of “We go beat them in the north, beat them in the south/east/west” and stands to benefit from consciously and collectively cultivating a more nourishing, unifying approach:

“We go love them in the north, love them in the south/east/west.”

New Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles (one of the current "Trinity" of women at the national helm), gently and compassionately addressed a small PNM gathering, congratulating and thanking MPs who had lost their seats. "Faris," smiling with an arm around "Dolly," and everyone listening attentively, with apparent admiration, showed that a humble, warm approach has its own power.

The nation is in a different relationship now; our new government is the partner with whom we will spend at least the next five years, ideally in mutual respect, support, admiration and co-operation, renovating and/or building anew as is necessary.

Many reading this may be familiar with the popular theory of the Five Love Languages, a concept created by Dr Gary Chapman, US author, speaker and marriage counsellor.

The Five Love Languages are:

1. Words of affirmation

2. Acts of service

3. Quality time

4. Physical touch

5. Receiving gifts

The official website, after stating that "relationships don’t have to be complicated," describes the premise as follows:

“...different people with different personalities give and receive love in different ways. By learning to recognise these preferences in yourself and in your loved ones, you can learn to identify the root of your conflicts, connect more profoundly, and truly begin to grow closer.”

Some may find it overly simple or idealistic to apply this on a national scale, but consider the Five Love Languages from the perspective of:

(i) citizens and how we relate to each other

(ii) the relationship between "we the people" and government

(iii) government and opposition

1. Words of affirmation (love shown through verbal compliments, positive reinforcement, etc) – Do we generally speak affirmatively to each other? Not always; public insults, bullying, and verbal attacks are common online and off. What if we addressed each other with affirmative, encouraging words? What if our "leaders" addressed us and each other in ways that made each feel seen, heard, appreciated, and valued, regardless of differences?

2. Acts of service (love shown through helpful actions that ease the other’s burden, making life easier) – We must each (citizens and politicians) ask ourselves how we can be of greater service to this nation and each other. How are we using our skills, passions, energy and team spirit to help build rather than break the nation and/or each other down?

3. Quality time (love shown through being fully present and attentive) – meaningful public discourse, active and focused listening, timely and effective responding, healthy conflict resolution; these and other such factors help to forge a successful people-government-opposition relationship.

4. Physical touch (love expressed through physical closeness like hugging, holding hands, etc) – This does not translate literally here, but "touch" can be seen as the government being "closely in touch with" the people and vice versa; "holding hands" translates to walking/working together, and simply "holding" can be seen as holding accountable where needed.

5. Receiving gifts (love expressed through thoughtfulness of gift giving) – this should never mean giving/receiving bribes. Let it mean that as our nation progresses, we will have many unique gifts to offer to and receive from each other and the world.