Call to transformational leadership

Timothy Hamel-Smith -

Timothy Hamel-Smith

Political leader of Hope

Dear Prime Minister, On behalf of the HOPE Initiative and citizens across TT who believe in a brighter future for our nation, please accept our warmest congratulations on your victory in the 2025 general election.

Prime Minister, you now stand at a pivotal moment in our country’s history. You have been given a renewed mandate and a remarkable opportunity – not simply to govern, but to change the trajectory of TT and in a way that offers all citizens the opportunity to achieve their full potential for prosperity and happiness.

We respectfully urge you to consider introducing a suite of pivotal constitutional reforms, which may be advanced by a simple majority in Parliament, that will serve as a powerful foundation for national transformation.

These include:

1. A new preamble to the Constitution

One that sets the tone for your vision for TT, inspiring hope and unity, and declaring our shared aspirations as a plural, inclusive, and just society.

2. A new section on duties and responsibilities of citizens

While fundamental rights and freedoms are central to our democracy, we must also acknowledge that citizenship brings with it responsibilities – towards our communities, our institutions, and the rule of law.

3. Term Limits for Prime Ministers and a Fixed Date for Elections

These measures would enhance political stability and public trust in our democratic processes.

4. Greater autonomy for Tobago

Autonomy on terms that empower Tobagonians to shape the decisions that affect their lives, and more importantly, to unleash their full entrepreneurial potential so they may lead prosperous and successful

lives within the Republic.

5. Re-engineering the civil service

Through constitutional amendment, empower permanent secretaries to function as true CEOs of their ministries. This can be achieved by requiring the Public Service Commission to delegate its authority to them,

allowing for effective management – including hiring, promotion, and discipline – toward delivering Cabinet-mandated outcomes.

6. A fair voting system that makes every vote count

By amending Section 73 of the Constitution, a simple majority can establish a mixed-member electoral system—retaining first past the post for the 41 constituencies while introducing proportional representation for an additional 41 members through national party lists. This system ensures that no vote is wasted, and Parliament reflects the diverse will of the people.

Prime Minister, these reforms do not serve any partisan interest. They represent a bold first step toward building a modern, performance-driven, and equitable nation that honours the promise of independence and the potential of every citizen.

We would welcome the opportunity to meet with you or your designated team to further discuss these proposals for constitutional reform and to offer our collaboration in advancing a governance agenda grounded in fairness, accountability, and transformation.

With best wishes for a successful term in office and in service to the people of TT.