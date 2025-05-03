Young thanks supporters in Port of Spain North/St Ann's West

Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP Stuart Young greets supporters during a thank you motorcade from Observatory Street to Charlotte Street, Port of Spain on May 3. - Faith Ayoung

FORMER prime minister and MP for Port of Spain North/St Ann's West Stuart Young says he will continue to fight in the "trenches" with his constituents after the PNM suffered a crushing defeat in the April 28 general election.

After the PNM's defeat of 28 to 13, Young resigned as chairman of the PNM and Dr Rowley resigned as political leader. Arima MP Pennelope Beckles was nominated by her colleagues to be the Opposition Leader.

On May 3, Young held a motorcade to thank his constituents hours before the new Cabinet under Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar was sworn in at President's House.

At Charford Court in Port of Spain Young addressed the residents.

"I have come to thank you all for your tremendous support that you have continued to give.

"We appreciate you, we love you and I continue to be here with you in the trenches."

Young received 7,243 votes. The second highest votes went to Phillip Edward Alexander of the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) with 2,597.

"We will show them how it is done and continue to represent. Thank you, thank you, thank you Charford and environs."

Young urged those in the buildings to wave their PNM flags and jerseys. Some people complied from the upper floors of the HDC apartment complex on Charlotte Street.

The motorcade had roughly 20 cars following Young on the music truck.

Young was sworn in as prime minister on March 17 and declared a general election the following day.