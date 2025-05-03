[UPDATED] Recounts confirm PNM won Malabar/Mausica, Arouca/Lopinot

The PNM's Dominic Romain will be the MP for Malabar/Mausica after a recount confirmed him as the winner. He was captured after voting at the Carapo Community Centre on April 28 during the general election. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Recounts in the Malabar/Mausica and Arouca/Lopinot constituencies have maintained the status quo, with the victor remaining PNM candidates Dominic Romain and Marvin Gonzales respectively.

A statement from the Elections and Boundaries Commission on May 3 said the "comprehensive and transparent recount process" saw a marginal adjustment in votes for Malabar/Mausica but the results ultimately remained.

According to preliminary results published by the EBC, Romain initially got 7,690 votes, UNC's Dominic Smith got 7,428 votes and Patriotic Front's Anita Hankey received 834. There were 48 rejected ballots making it a total of 16,000 ballots were cast.

Following the recount, the PNM candidate received an additional vote now totalling 7,691. The UNC candidate received nine additional votes to make 7,437 and the Patriotic Front's candidate remained with 834 votes. The number of rejected ballots went down to 45. This means a total of 16,007 ballots were cast; seven more than in the initial tally.

"The recount was conducted in full accordance with established electoral laws and procedures, pursuant to Election Rule 101, due to a formal request by the UNC for general recounts, including poll card verifications, in three constituencies," the EBC's release said.

While the recount didn't return a favourable result for Smith, a statement on May 3 said he continues to hold his head up high.

"We may have lost by a mere 254 votes, but this campaign was never just about a number. It was about a movement, a movement to reimagine what leadership can look like in our communities. Together, we closed a gap of over 6,000 votes. Together, we proved that when you lead with purpose, walk with people, and serve with heart, anything is possible."

He thanked constituents for the love they showed to him on the campaign trail. He also thanked those who helped him during the election and the UNC. He also committed himself to the party for the work ahead as it forms the government for the next five years after securing 26 seats to 13 victory over the PNM. The Tobago People's Party secured both Tobago seats.

A later release from the EBC showed while figures changed, the outcome also remained.

The Arouca/Lopinot constituency race initially saw Gonzales getting 7,961 votes. The recount gave him 7,958 votes. UNC's Dr Natalie Chaitan-Maharaj and NTA's Nicolene Taylor Chinchamachee's votes remained unchanged with 7,699 and 146 votes respectively. Patriotic Front's Kenny Nicholas Lee lost one vote in the recount, bringing him down to 537. Rejected ballots increased from 37 to 41.

The election's authority said recounts were still ongoing in the San Fernando East constituency.

The San Fernando East seat also went to PNM's Brian Manning with 7,026 votes while UNC's John Michael Ali Bocus got 6,357 and Patriotic Front's Kenrick Serrette received 490.

The three recounts were requested by the UNC following the April 28 general election.

