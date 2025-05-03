Unbeaten Army can lift TTPFL crown with victory

Defence Force skipper Kevin Molino dances past AC PoS goalkeeper Marvin Phillip during their TT Premier Football League match at the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation ground on January 3. - Photo courtesy Defence Force

TRINIDAD and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one runaway leaders Defence Force (47 points) will try to secure their second league title in three seasons when they meet the second-placed MIC Central FC Reboot (37 points) at the St James Police Barracks from 7 pm on May 4.

With just five games left in their season, the unbeaten Defence Force can open up an unassailable 13-point lead with a win over Central. The Army/Coast Guard combination won the inaugural TTPFL title in 2023 and also won the knockout trophy that season. Last season, Defence Force finished third in the league behind AC Port of Spain and Miscellaneous Police FC, while they lifted the First Citizens Knockout Cup trophy.

The Densill Theobald-coached Defence Force have been a cut above the rest this season, winning their first 14 games, before being held to draws by Terminix La Horquetta Rangers and AC PoS.

Defence Force returned to winning ways when they thumped Caledonia 5-1 at the Arima Velodrome on April 25.

Meanwhile, Central have been a rejuvenated team this season – bouncing back from a 2023/24 campaign which saw them finishing at the bottom of the table with two points from 20 matches. With a new-look team featuring seasoned players such as Tyrone Charles, Kadeem Corbin, Jameel Neptune, John-Paul Rochford and Kevon "Showtime" Woodley, the "Couva Sharks" look destined to qualify for Concacaf club competition. Central will also hope they can be the first team to beat Defence Force this season and stall their march to the crown.

In their last match on April 25, Central got a narrow 1-0 victory over Club Sando thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Charles.

In the first game of the St James double-header on May 4, the seventh-placed Caledonia (24 points) will play the cellar-placed Point Fortin Civic (seven points) at 5 pm.

At the Arima Velodrome on May 2, Eagles (11 points) continued their late-season revival as they got a 1-0 win over Prisons FC. Dalon Sankar was the difference-maker, as he pounced on a mistake at the back by Perry Parris to fire home a right-footed shot in the 53rd minute. The Eagles have now grabbed seven points in their last three games as they defeated Civic and played to a thrilling 4-4 draw with Police in their previous two matches.

In the second game of the Arima double-header, the third-placed San Juan Jabloteh (32 points) continued their late blip as they were held to a goalless draw by the eighth-placed Rangers (17 points). Jabloteh are now winless in their last three matches, which included a 1-0 defeat to 1976 FC Phoenix on April 27.

After press time on May 3, AC PoS and Police (both 30 points) had the chance to move to third spot as they were scheduled to play at Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation ground from 7 pm.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force FC*17*15*2*0*66*17*49*47

Central FC*17*12*1*4*44*26*18*37

Jabloteh*18*9*5*4*38*25*13*32

Police FC*17*9*3*5*50*32*18*30

AC PoS*17*8*6*3*32*20*12*30

Club Sando*17*7*4*6*28*17*11*25

Caledonia*17*7*3*7*27*39*-12*24

La Horquetta Rangers*18*3*8*7*29*34*-5*17

1976 FC Phoenix*17*4*4*9*21*34*-13*16

Prisons FC*18*3*5*10*22*34*-12*14

Eagles FC*18*3*2*13*17*69*-52*11

Point Fortin Civic*17*3*1*13*15*42*-27*7