Torrential overnight rain disrupts water supply from Valencia to El Dorado

Flooding at the Guanapo intake after torrential showers on May 3. - Photo courtesy WASA

Torrential overnight showers have affected WASA facilities in North-East Region leaving thousands of customers from Valencia, Arima stretching all the was El Dorado without a supply.

A release said the authority had deployed crews focused on returning all facilities to full operation. Several water treatment facilities have been taken offline.

WASA said among the factors affecting the plants are:

• High turbidity in raw water sources.

• Clogged intake screens from debris carried by floodwaters.

• Flooded river conditions, impacting production capacity.

Areas affected

• Quare (Valencia): Orchid Ext, Valencia Old Road, Quare Rd/Cumaca Rd, Plantation

Road/San Pablo, San Pedro/Flamboyant Crescent and environs.

• Guanapo: Parts of Arima including Pinto Road, Mt Pleasant, Alenore Gardens,

Calvary, Sanchez Street, Longden Street, Bye Pass Road, Maturita, La Retreat Road,

Blanchisseuse Road.

• La Pastora: La Pastora and Lopinot.

• Luengo &Naranjo: Parts of Maracas, St Joseph.

• Caura: Paradise Gardens, Tacarigua, El Dorado Gardens, Goya Street, Caura Royal

Road, Eastern Main Road, Tacarigua from Richard Street (west) to Dixon Street,

inclusive of side streets. Paradise East/West, Vista Heights, Madoo Hill, College

Road, El Dorado Road, Crown Street, Balgobin Street.