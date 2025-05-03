Tobago stakeholders applaud Kamla’s vow to serve all citizens

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar takes her oath of office using the Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago as President Christine Kangaloo looks on at President's House, St Ann's on May 1. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

TOBAGO stakeholders have applauded Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s inaugural address as Prime Minister.

Persad-Bissessar was sworn in as Trinidad and Tobago’s ninth head of government during a ceremony at President’s House, St Ann’s, on May 1. President Christine Kangaloo administered the oath of office.

It is Persad-Bissessar’s second stint as prime minister. She previously served as PM from 2010-2015 in the UNC-led People’s Partnership administration.

The ceremony was held three days after the UNC’s victory in the April 28 general election. The party won 26 of the 41 seats in the House of Representatives while the PNM got 13. The Farley Augustine-led Tobago People’s Party, in its first general election, won the Tobago East and West seats, which the PNM had held since 2015.

In her address, Persad-Bissessar vowed to be a prime minister for all citizens, particularly the disadvantaged and those living in at-risk and marginalised communities. She also promised to implement initiatives that would promote long-term growth and benefit citizens for years to come.

Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association president Reginald Mac Lean described Persad-Bissessar’s address as “absolutely brilliant.”

He said he was especially pleased with her warning to non-performing members of her Cabinet.

“What she said about her ministers and the rest of the incoming Cabinet, that they have to start looking after the people and she is holding them accountable, that was brilliant.”

Mac Lean said the association has already sent letters to Persad-Bissessar and new Attorney General John Jeremie, congratulating them on their appointments. “We are just waiting for the rest of the Cabinet to be appointed on Saturday (May 3) and then we will dispatch further letters on that.”

He said he also has personally contacted Chief Secretary and TPP leader Farley Augustine and Tobago MPs-elect David Thomas and Joel Sampson on their victories in the election.

Mac Lean said the association wants to form alliances with the leaders and other influential stakeholders to advance the island’s tourism sector. “We have been working, since I came in as president last month, we have been dispatching letters and making many phone calls trying to get proper representation for tourism as part of the diversification of our economy.”

He added the response so far has been favourable.

“We have gotten calls from various people so we could only hope that we could build on that momentum now and get tourism moving in both islands. We are trying to keep in contact with everyone now to make sure that tourism is placed high on the agenda.”

Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Curtis Williams also was impressed with Persad-Bissessar’s speech.

“The Prime Minister’s inaugural speech outlines hope and aspiration for the people of TT,” he said via WhatsApp on May 2.

“She emphasised the role of the private sector as a key driver of economic growth and proposed measures to stimulate business activity.

“She also acknowledged unique challenges faced by communities, including some in Tobago, and will definitely give support.”

Williams said the speech conveyed “a vision of inclusiveness and equality for all the people of TT.”

Minority Leader Kelvon Morris also congratulated Persad-Bissessar on her reascent to the position of Prime Minister. In a statement, Morris expressed his willingness to work collaboratively with the new administration in the best interest of all citizens.

“Our country stands at a critical juncture and it is only through constructive dialogue, mutual respect and a shared commitment to national development that we will truly move forward,” he said.

Morris, too, was touched by Persad-Bissessar’s vow to serve all citizens fairly, regardless of geography or status.

“That spirit of unity and inclusion is essential as we work together to build a stronger, more just TT.” He said he looked forward to “engaging in meaningful partnerships that uplift our people and strengthen bond between TT.

“In this new chapter, may we each be guided by wisdom, humility and a deep love for our nation.”