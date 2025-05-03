PNM Malabar/Mausica candidate remains winner after EBC recount

The PNM's Dominic Romain will be the MP for Malabar/Mausica after a recount confirmed him as the winner. He was captured after voting at the Carapo Community Centre on April 28 during the general election. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A recount in the Malabar/Mausica constituency has maintained the status quo with the victor remaining PNM candidate Dominic Romain.

An Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) release on May 3 said the "comprehensive and transparent recount process" saw a marginal adjustment in votes but the results ultimately remained.

According to preliminary results published by the EBC, Romain initially got 7,690 votes, UNC's Dominic Smith got 7,428 votes and Patriotic Front's Anita Hankey received 834. There were 48 rejected ballots making it a total of 16,000 ballots were cast.

Following the recount, the PNM candidate received an additional vote now totalling 7,691. The UNC candidate received nine additional votes to make 7,437 and the Patriotic Front's candidate remained with 834 votes. The number of rejected ballots went down to 45. This means a total of 16,007 ballots were cast; seven more than in the initial tally.

"The recount was conducted in full accordance with established electoral laws and procedures, pursuant to Election Rule 101, due to a formal request by the UNC for general recounts, including poll card verifications, in three constituencies," the EBC's release said.

The election's authority said recounts were still ongoing in the Arouca/Lopinot and San Fernando East constituencies.

The Arouca/Lopinot constituency race saw a PNM victory with former MP Marvin Gonzales getting 7,961 votes. UNC's Dr Natalie Chaitan-Maharaj got 7,699 votes, Patriotic Front's Kenny Nicholas Lee got 538 and NTA's Nicolene Taylor Chinchamachee got 146.

The San Fernando East seat also went to PNM's Brian Manning with 7,026 votes while UNC's John Michael Alibocus got 6,357 and Patriotic Front's Kenrick Serrette received 490.