PM, Farley start talks on Tobago’s development

THA Chief Secretary and leader of the TPP Farley Augustine exits his vehicle at President's House, St Ann's, on May 3. Augustine was attending the swearing in of the Kamla Persad-Bissessar Cabinet. - Faith Ayoung

THA Chief Secretary and TPP political leader Farley Augustine said he met with the Prime Minister soon after her inauguration and both parties have been actively exploring ways to develop Tobago and plan to begin with the low-hanging fruit.

On April 28, the UNC-led coalition won 26 seats in the general elction while the PNM got 13 and the TPP two.

Speaking to reporters after Kamla Persad-Bissessar's cabinet and eight of 16 senators were sworn in on May 3 at President’s House, Augustine said the list of these easily achievable goals was being developed and his two Tobago MPs will continue to champion it.

Furthermore, he said discussions had already begun to get the Tobago autonomy bill passed.

"We had bills presented in 2013 and...at least twice during the last five years and so what is needed is a harmonising of approaches, consultation with the people of Tobago and going back to the parliament in the shortest possible time so that we can recognise for the people of Tobago the kind of institutional framework for the THA had been clamouring for for a very, very long time."

In an apparent dig at former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley, Augustine said he was grateful that he and Persad-Bissessar did not have an adversarial relationship.

"We are seeing each other as partners, as equals that we can have conversations with. Not one talking down to the other, not one attempting to bully the other but respecting each other."

The Chief Secretary said the goal is to develop Tobago, especially in the tourism sector which it has an advantage. He said this could help diversify the country's economy and even generate much-needed foreign exchange.

Augustine said the Sandals topic was not part of the conversation with Persad-Bissessar but said he has sent a memo to the hotelier inviting them to submit new proposals for the hotel in Tobago.

"We agreed that the previous proposal, that's all gone. That's in the past. We are not going to have one of those proposals."

The Sandals Resort group agreed to again consider opening a hotel in Tobago after the government and THA came to the consensus of starting over with a clean slate after a meeting with stakeholders. THA representatives, then prime minister Stuart Young, Sandals CEO Adam Stewart and other Tobago tourism stakeholders.

Augustine said the THA will also continue its push to have its allocation increased from 4.3 per cent of the annual budget to five per cent.