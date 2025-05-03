Party in Point Fortin at Borough Day J’Ouvert

Masqueraders from the band Just Illusions at Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert celebrations on May 3. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE annual Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert took place on May 3, with hundreds of revellers braving the early-morning rain to participate in the festivities.

Point Fortin Borough Day is celebrated every year on the first Saturday in May. This year marks Point Fortin's 45th anniversary as a borough.

Newsday photographer Lincoln Holder was at the event and brought back these images.