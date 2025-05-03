N Touch
Multimedia

Party in Point Fortin at Borough Day J’Ouvert

Masqueraders from the band Just Illusions at Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert celebrations on May 3. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Masqueraders from the band Just Illusions at Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert celebrations on May 3. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE annual Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert took place on May 3, with hundreds of revellers braving the early-morning rain to participate in the festivities.

Point Fortin Borough Day is celebrated every year on the first Saturday in May. This year marks Point Fortin's 45th anniversary as a borough.

Newsday photographer Lincoln Holder was at the event and brought back these images.

Revellers from the band Puncheon Boyz dance in the rain at Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert celebrations on May 3. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

A masquerader from the band Just Illusions at Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert celebrations on May 3. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

It was a party in the rain for these masqueraders from the band Puncheon Boyz at Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert celebrations on May 3. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Masqueraders from the band Alley Boyz at Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert celebrations on May 3. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

These women were full of energy at Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert celebrations on May 3. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Masqueraders take shelter from the rain under the tarpaulin of a music truck during heavy rainfall at Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert celebrations on May 3. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

A masquerader from the band Alley Boyz enjoys herself at Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert celebrations on May 3. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

This spectator makes himself comfortable during a heavy downpour at Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert celebrations on May 3. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Just Illusions masqueraders dance at Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert celebrations on May 3. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Puncheon Boyz revellers at Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert celebrations on May 3. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

These women enjoy the music at Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert celebrations on May 3. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Police on patrol during the Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert celebrations on May 3. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Tunapuna MP Roger Alexander and ACP Wayne Mystar at the Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert celebrations on May 3. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

ACP Wayne Mystar and political leader of the New National Vision party Fuad Abu Bakr shake hands at the Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert celebrations on May 3. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Tunapuna MP Roger Alexander, left, and political leader of the New National Vision party Fuad Abu Bakr at the Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert celebrations on May 3. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Comments

"Party in Point Fortin at Borough Day J’Ouvert"

More in this section