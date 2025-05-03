Leewards Thunder end TT Legions' streak in Breakout T20

Leeward Islands Thunder's Micah McKenzie (left) and Jewel Andrew celebrate a wicket against TT Legions in their West Indies Breakout T20 match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on May 2. - Photo courtesy Daniel Prentice/CWI

TABLE-TOPPERS TT Legions (24 points) suffered their first loss in the West Indies T20 Breakout League on May 2, when the second-placed Leeward Islands Thunder registered a comfortable three-wicket win at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba.

It was the Thunder's third straight victory in the tourney and pushed them to 19 points.

For the hosts TT, it was an indifferent display with the bat as they tallied 151 for eight after lower-order batsman Johann Layne (22 not out off ten balls) gave them a boost in the last over after a middle-order collapse. Opener Amir Jangoo top-scored for the Legions with 52 off 39, but he was one of four batsmen who fell to leg-spinner Micah McKenzie, who stymied the home team's innings in the middle overs.

After Kofi James (one for 25) got the wicket of Legions skipper Joshua Da Silva (15) in the fourth over, the 18-year-old McKenzie spun his web around the TT team as he got the wickets of Cephas Cooper (ten), Kamil Pooran (six), Jangoo and Navin Bidaisee (duck). McKenzie ended with figures of four for 25 and his spell saw TT slipping from 46 for one to 85 for five.

The Legions slipped into further trouble as Jyd Goolie (19), Mikkel Govia (six) and McKenny Clarke (duck) fell in quick succession to leave the hosts on 114 for eight in the 18th over. TT got a much-needed boost in the last two overs, as allrounder Joshua James (13 not out) and Layne put together an unbeaten 37-run stand, with the latter hitting pacer Cameron Pennyfeather (two for 31) for three sixes in the final over.

The Thunder coasted to comfortable victories in chases against the Jamaica Titans and and the Barbados Pelicans in their first two games, and they stayed perfect against the Legions as they got to 152 for seven from 17 overs to win with 18 balls to spare.

The Thunder got off to a shaky start, as top-order batsmen Jamie Cornelius (duck) and Mikyle Louis (five) were dismissed inside the first four overs as they slid to 24 for two. But the game turned in a brisk 62-run stand for the third wicket, as the aggressive pair of James (36 off 23) and teenager Jewel Andrew (47 off 28) gave the Thunder momentum. After James was dismissed by McKenny Clarke (one for 31) in the ninth over, Leewards got to 97 for three at the halfway mark – leaving them needing 55 off the last 60 balls.

Andrew, who struck four fours and three sixes in his innings, was dismissed by Layne in the 13th over. Giovonte Depeiza contributed a handy 32 off 24, but the Thunder had a wobble as he, Anderson Mahase (duck) and captain Karima Gore (11) were dismissed off consecutive balls to leave their team on 145 for seven.

There was to be no comeback win for TT, though, as Pennyfeather and Elroy Francis got the Leewards home safely.

Layne led the bowling with two for 28, with Bidaisee grabbing two for 36.

The Legions will try to recapture their winning form when they face the Windward Islands Infernos at the BLCA from 2 pm on May 4 in their last round-robin fixture. The Windwards are currently fourth on the six-team table with eight points from two matches.

Summarised Scores: TT LEGIONS: 151/8 from 20 overs (Amir Jangoo 52, Johann Layne 22; Micah McKenzie 4/25, Cameron Pennyfeather 2/31) vs LEEWARD ISLANDS THUNDER: 152/7 from 17 overs (Jewel Andrew 47, Kofi James 36, Giovonte Depeiza 32; J Layne 2/28, Navin Bidaisee 2/36). Leewards won by 3 wickets.