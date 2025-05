Guests arrive for swearing in of new cabinet

Couva North MP Jearlean John arrives in style. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

NEWSDAY’S Faith Ayoung captured the following images of Members of Parliament and other attendees before the swearing in of the Kamla Persad-Bissessar cabinet.

The United National Congress was victorious in the April 28 general election and will form the new government.

The swearing in took place at President’s House, St Ann’s on May 3.