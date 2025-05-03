Four held for pelting bottles during Point Fortin J'Ouvert

Police on patrol during the Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert celebrations on May 3. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

A night of parties which culminated in J'Ouvert revelry for the annual Point Fortin Borough celebrations left one man in hospital after he was stabbed and four others in police custody for throwing glass bottles at a fast-food outlet.

ACP Wayne Mystar, who is the gold commander for the celebrations, told Newsday a man was stabbed during an altercation with another reveller. He said the man was taken to the Point Fortin Hospital but could not give an update on the man's condition.

In another incident, some revellers began throwing glass bottles at a fast-food outlet and police responded quickly and were able to arrest four men.

Mystar said investigations are ongoing into the incident but preliminary enquiries revealed the men, who were reportedly intoxicated, went into the outlet and were instructed by management to leave after an altercation.

He said police were consulting with legal advisors to determine what charges could be laid against the suspects. Once charged, the men would appear in court on May 5.

Mystar said about 20,000 people attended Point Fortin street parties on the night of May 2 and hundreds more for the rain-drenched J'Ouvert celebrations on May 3.

The celebrations were expected to continue into the night of May 3 with Pan on d Move; a festival where steelpan bands parade through the streets.