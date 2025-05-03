Assembly of Southern Lawyers endorse AG, new Minister of Legal Affairs and Minister of Justice

President of the Assembly of Southern Lawyers Saira Lakhan.

The Assembly of Southern Lawyers has endorsed Kamla Persad-Bissessar's appointments for Attorney General, Minister of Justice and Minister in the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

A release from the assembly's president Saira Lakhan said the Prime Minister's picks are all seasoned attorneys and respected practitioners within the legal fraternity who would bring a wealth of practical experience to their offices.

"Their deep understanding of the legal landscape positions them well to implement meaningful reforms aimed at improving efficiency, transparency, and overall public confidence in the justice system.

"As a professional body committed to the protection and promotion of the rule of law, we look forward to working collaboratively with the Attorney General, the Minister of Justice, and the Minister in the Ministry of Legal Affairs. We are confident that, together, we can strengthen legal institutions, advance legislative reform, and ensure access to justice for all citizens."

She extended best wishes to all other appointed officials.

Attorney General John Jeremie was sworn in on May 1 with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and 22 Cabinet colleagues followed on May 3, along with four junior ministers and six parliamentary secretaries.

Sworn in as Minister of Justice and Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General was Aranguez/St Joseph MP Devesh Maharaj.

San Juan/Barataria MP Saddam Hosein was sworn in as Minister of Legal Affairs and Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries.