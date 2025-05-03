Alexander plans to give police best tools to fight crime

From left, Government ministers Roger Alexander, David Lee and Ravi Ratiram with Phillip Alexander at President's House, on May 3, after they were sworn in by President Christine Kangaloo. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Newly-appointed Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander has declared that one of his top priorities is equipping the police service and the wider national security apparatus with the resources needed to safeguard citizens and elevate the overall quality of life.

Alexander spoke to the media after the swearing-in ceremony at President's House in Port of Spain on May 3.

"The police service from what I see and know is that they are demoralised somewhat because of the lack of resources provided to them.

"Some police do not have identification or bulletproof vests. Our first duty is to protect the officers whose duty is to protect the citizens."

Alexander said before the ministry buys any non-priority resources, it must protect the police.

"Protection of officers will allow them to go to any part and protect our good citizens."

He used the analogy of a ship to describe his new appointment.

"Think of Trinidad as a ship. We are on a new course to protect our citizens so they can enjoy a better quality of life,

"If for some reason you are on that ship and not contributing to that ship in a positive way...then we must do everything in our power to throw you overboard and in shark-infested waters."

As for gangs, Alexander, a former senior superintendent, issued a stern warning.

"I suggest they remove themselves from this gang thing. I told people in my constituency (Tunapuna) to stop attaching numbers to themselves as individuals.

"Do you take into consideration your family lives here? Your children go to school there? And when you destroy the nation with your behaviour, how do you expect people to strive or expect people to invest in us?"

He said the ministry must take proactive measures to deal with gangs.

"Once I can provide the relevant authorities with the right resources – up-to-date equipment and artificial intelligence (AI), then and only then we can hold accountable (national security) for what is happening to our nation today."

Asked how he would help in increasing public trust in the police service, Alexander said re-motivating officers was an option.

"We must do things to help police into thinking they are no longer just police officers but people who are needed by citizens for safety.

"The police already have mechanisms in place to treat with officers who are deemed wrong. They can only beef up that and let it continue."

Alexander said more "stringent but timely" responses to issuing gun licences would be introduced, with some changes expected.

President of the TT Police Service Social and Welfare Association Gideon Dickson contacted for comment on May 3, congratulated Alexander on his appointment and looked forward to their future collaborations.

"Alexander is very intimate with the issues affecting the police service. Consequently, we look forward to engaging with him and his team as we continue to tackle the issues plaguing working conditions, equipment, training, recruitment, remuneration, vehicles and crime strategies."

Newsday also contacted acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin who shared similar sentiments.

"We congratulate him on his appointment and he follows the likes of some great people like Fitzgerald Hinds and Marvin Gonzales who were also police officers and were security ministers.

"We look forward to the collaboration and partnership to make TT safer."

Asked how being a former senior member of the police would help Alexander be different, Benjamin said, "He is a serious crime-fighter.

"He understands the ground and what is needed, so even in terms of us doing the job, we can share ideas and strategies as he now has that governmental oversight. He can fight for us to get the tools to get the job done."

Alexander resigned from the police service on March 26.

He won the Tunapuna constituency from Esmond Forde on April 28.