Air Canada resumes flights to Piarco after five-year absence

Canadian High Commissioner to TT Michael Callan, left, and Air Canada's director of sales - Latin America and the Caribbean Luis Noriega during the Air Canada's recommencement ceremony at Piarco International Airport, on May 2. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

AFTER the five-year hiatus, Canada's largest airline, Air Canada, has resumed flights between Toronto Pearson Airport and Piarco International Airport beginning May 2.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, featuring in-seat entertainment and free WiFi will operate three times weekly, on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays.

The flights initially stopped in 2020 owing to challenges brought on by the covid19 pandemic, however, TT Airports Authority general manager Hayden Newton said Air Canada's return signalled the continued recovery of international air travel.

"This is a strong vote of confidence in our twin-island state and a testament to the enduring appeal of our destination," he said during the recommencement ceremony, at Piarco Airport on May 2.

"The new linkage brings with it a host of benefits. It opens doors to new markets, boost tourism, enhances trade and provides greater accessibility for the diaspora. It also offered greater confidence, convenience, direct access and at more competitive prices.

“...Our review of the data supports the fact that the capacity exists in the Canadian market and that Air Canada's return to TT will be a productive and profitable one and a sustainable business.”

Recently appointed Canadian High Commissioner to TT Michael Callan applauded Air Canada's return and its role in strengthening the relationship between Canada and TT.

“The resumption of this flight means much more than comfort and convenience. This flight is about connection and relationships. And it seems to me that in a world increasingly characterised by change, uncertainty and distance, connections never mattered more.”

“We know that the resumption of this flight will carry, not just passengers, but possibilities.”

As remarks were delivered at the ceremony, a line of over 160 passengers were checking in for the flight back to the Toronto Pearson Airport.

While the inaugural returning flight, which arrived around 1.20 am on May 3, brought an estimated 120 passengers to TT.