Accidents, traffic, bad weather delayed government swearing-in ceremony

Some of the guests at President's House for the swearing in of government ministers await the arrival of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on May 3. - Photo by Janelle de Souza

TWO accidents and inclement weather has been blamed for the late start of swearing-in ceremony for new government ministers at President's House on May 3.

Guests, ministers and diplomats at the event were informed by the President's aide-de-camp about the reasons for the late arrival of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Persad-Bissessar lives at Phillipine, South Trinidad. The event was expected to start at 4 pm.

Persad-Bissessar arrived at 4.56 pm and the ceremony began at 5 pm.