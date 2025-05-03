3 guns, ammo, seized near 'Sours' funeral in Maraval

POLICE from the Western Division seized three guns and a quantity of ammunition in Maraval on May 2 in the same area where the funeral of a reputed drug offender took place.

A release said between 1 pm and 6 pm, police acted on information that men near the funeral of Arkim "Sours" Quashie located at Nicholas Street, Maraval had guns.

Quashie, 33, was shot dead at the Piarco International Airport on April 17, shortly after returning from Panama.

On May 2, police conducted searches in the hills near Celestine Trace, Faustin Trace, and Nicholas Street. They saw several men running away with guns.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man from Celestine Trace, who had a Glock 19 pistol with three rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Additional searches by the police found another Glock 19 pistol with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition. It was found off a track hidden beneath dry leaves.

A rifle with 19 rounds of 7.62 ammunition, as well as an extended magazine containing six rounds of 9mm ammunition was also found hidden in a 800-gallon water tank.

PC David, PC Regis and WPC Jackson are continuing investigations into the seizures.