Very easy to blame Rowley, but...

Dr Keith Rowley, outgoing political leader of the PNM, speaks with media at Balisier House on Tranquility Street, Port of Spain on April, 30. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: It is clear some PNM supporters and their losing MPs are seeking to lay the burden of the 26-13-2 result squarely at the feet of Dr Rowley, with Penny supporters outside Balisier House construing to boo him upon his exit on Wednesday.

Yes, the buck stops with the political leader as head honcho but many of the burdens of this election result were inflicted on him. He bore the sins and shame of many others.

Rowley carried the burden of Darryl Smith, Faris and his children on the range, Marlene Mc Donald, Colm Imbert's "nobody ent riot yet" and Scotland's ride bicycle and use coal pot remarks.

Then there was Camille and the credit cards, Leonce's business link which left an impact. With the exception of Mc Donald, all these issues played in surround sound stereo during this election.

First cast the beam out of thine own eye!

On another level, there was the issue of unemployment, which remained a best seller for the UNC this elections. The tough decision with regards to Petrotrin, and of course wage negotiations and the 45 per cent pay increase for parliamentarians, which some say was ill-timed.

The issue of Stuart Young's selection and ascension to White Hall and Penny’s omissions, whilst it was heard, mostly from the Opposition, were not a decider in the elections. Stuarty, Stuarty was a real breath of fresh air.

If Dr Rowley was the sole problem, what then is the logic of Diego Martin West being retained by the PNM? Or is it that people simply like Hans? Since Local Government elections, the slide in Sangre Grande was evident and there was urgent need for boots on the ground consistently. But was there?

The St Joseph MP was caught in covid and his constituents might have suffered neglect. Tunapuna surely was collateral damage from a well-run UNC campaign which focused on that constituency's weakness – crime. And sadly, Point Fortin was collateral damage for stall wage negotiations.

Yes, people would call out the leader, but each candidate must self-appraise and understand why only 13 MPs held on to their seats and the other nine could not. The UNC held on to their 19 seats and then added seven more.

To thine own self be true. The constituencies which should have been hit the hardest by the so-called bad Rowley policies stayed with the PNM. The TPP by its own morality has Tobago boxed in.

Tobago East has been sitting on a mud volcano waiting to erupt with many saying the outgoing MP did not perform. Tobago West is a great loss.

Wage negotiations to my mind was the real culprit.

Who should take the fall for that, the finance minister? Nurses had Eric's head hot and the heat was passed to Chambers. Salary cuts had Robinson under the gun. Who takes the fall, the leader. But tough people make tough decisions for the greater good. Money will always be the root of evil.

If the 13 PNM MPs want to run the opposition like a boys scout or girl guides club, the road is clear, but don’t go pointing fingers at our former political leader. He bore many of your sins and shame. He is not without fault but his integrity and commitment to TT remains solid as a rock.

Great is de PNM...and the rest of that refrain will be added in due course, accordingly.

ANN MARIE DAVIDSON

San Fernando