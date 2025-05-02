UNC supporters bring party vibe outside President's House

Hundreds of UNC supporters turned up at the Queen's Park Savannah on May 1 as Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar was being sworn in at President's House, which is opposite from the Savannah. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

As Kamla Persad-Bissessar took the oath of office to become Trinidad and Tobago’s ninth Prime Minister, hundreds of enthusiastic supporters gathered outside the President’s House in St Clair, Port of Spain – lending their voices, waving flags and playing instruments, hoping to catch a glimpse of the woman poised to lead the country for the next five years.

Newsday arrived around 4 pm, and the Queen's Park Savannah was already buzzing with energy.

Supporters were decked in the United National Congress’ signature yellow and newly embraced blue, while members of the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) stood out in their bold orange shirts.

Both sets of supporters were united as one, under the UNC's coalition of interest.

Samantha from Diego Martin said she and her family were there to support Persad-Bissessar after nine and a half years of oppression.

"We want good governance and better for our children. Aunty Kamla will give us that."

Natasha from Morvant/Laventille East said she was there because she finally felt free.

"Thank God for freedom. It is freedom time. We voted for this and I am here to see my new Prime Minister."

And while some murmured about who would be the Attorney General, the election results and other political conversations, other supporters in the crowd looked on eagerly at the swearing-in ceremony on live streams on their phones, cheering at every opportunity.

When Persad-Bissessar was taking the oath, a the crowd erupted.

People shouted, "That is my Prime Minister!", "When the UNC win everybody win."

On the road, traffic was well controlled by a team of five policemen.

Cars cruised past the lively crowd, horns blaring – some signalling party loyalty while others simply tried to stir up the excitement.

One memorable moment came when a yellow-band maxi taxi driver, flying both a UNC and a PNM flag, drove by honking enthusiastically, adding to the carnival-like atmosphere outside President's House.

As the ceremony ended, the crowd grew anxious. Some even thought Persad-Bissessar took the back exit at President's House.

The new members of parliament began leaving and Jearlean John, Colin Neil Gosine and Michelle Benjamin all received rapturous applause.

Then, leader of the PEP Phillip Edward Alexander came out, parked on the side of the road and jump out of his car and into the arms of the supporters.

The crowd blocked the road, signalling the chaos that was about to ensue.

Alexander spent roughly five minutes with the crowd, dancing and screaming with the supporters before the police took control of the situation.

Other crowd-favourite MPs like Khadija Ameen, Saddam Hosein and Barry Padarath also made their way outside to huge applause.

But then, the moment the crowd had waited almost four hours for – their new PM.

As Persad-Bissessar's car breached the exit, supporters ran into the road, swarming her vehicle.

Traffic stood still and the five policemen could not control the situation.

Persad-Bissessar, smile and waved to them.

One woman shouted, "Thank God! Trinidad saved. Amen. Amen. Amen."

As the car drove away, people were satisfied that they stood waiting for the woman they believe will advance the country for the years.