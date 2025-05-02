Truly an historic moment

Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Grevioc Alvarado

THE EDITOR: The Network of NGOs of Trinidad and Tobago for the Advancement of Women, congratulates Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Opposition Leader Penelope Beckles on their historic leadership roles.

This moment marks a groundbreaking milestone in our nation’s history – as for the first time, the offices of the President, Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition are held by women at the same time.

This remarkable achievement is testament to the strength, leadership and resilience of Trinidad and Tobago’s women and serves as a powerful inspiration to the next generation of female leaders.

As a civil society network committed to gender justice and women's empowerment, we celebrate this advancement as a critical step forward for equality and inclusion. We urge both the government and the opposition to work collaboratively in prioritising the rights and needs of women and girls.

In particular, we call on the new administration to accelerate the adoption and implementation of the National Gender Policy and to continue progress on the National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security.

These frameworks are vital to addressing gender-based violence, promoting women's participation in decision-making and ensuring sustainable peace and development.

We look forward to meaningful engagement with both sides of the political divide as we work together to build a just, inclusive, and empowered society for all.

TRICIA MCINTOSH

Network of NGOs of TT for the advancement of women